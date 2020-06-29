PRICE REDUCTION: Location, location, location. Cozy 2 bedrooms, 1 bath townhouse located near shopping, public transportation, restaurants, Kentlands, RIO, Crown and MARC train stations and easy access to 270. One to two year lease OK.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9703 DOCENA DRIVE have any available units?
9703 DOCENA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
Is 9703 DOCENA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9703 DOCENA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.