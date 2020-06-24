Amenities

8104 Dry Ridge Road Available 02/22/19 Magnificent 4 Br &3.5BA Luxury home. Amazing Montgomery Village Location! - Beautifully built four bedroom and three full an done half bathroom luxury home located in picturesque Montgomery Village Maryland! This breathtaking property features custom hardwood flooring through the foyer, office/den, magnificent living room , dining room and kitchen, all located on the first level. Crown molding , skylights and bay windows along with custom decorative pillars add to the beauty of this amazing home. The kitchen is fully equipped with modern stainless steel appliances a breakfast bar and ample cabinetry for additional storing space.

Four large bedrooms are located on the upper level. Included is a master suite with vaulted ceilings and an attached morning room, walk-in closets and a full bath with jetted soaker tub and a separate shower enclosure.

The lower level features a wrap around carpeted clubroom. There is a two car garage included. A large wood deck patio with an enclosed sunroom and a gazebo make eth backyard area ideal for outdoor entrainment.



Pets welcomed; considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional deposit.



Contact Rachel via phone or text at 240-319-8938 for details or to schedule an appointment or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com.



You can apply for this unit or get more information at our website



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/



Good Credit Score required. Any slightly lower scores will be considered on a case by case basis.



