Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8104 Dry Ridge Road

Location

8104 Dry Ridge Road, Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
8104 Dry Ridge Road Available 02/22/19 Magnificent 4 Br &3.5BA Luxury home. Amazing Montgomery Village Location! - Beautifully built four bedroom and three full an done half bathroom luxury home located in picturesque Montgomery Village Maryland! This breathtaking property features custom hardwood flooring through the foyer, office/den, magnificent living room , dining room and kitchen, all located on the first level. Crown molding , skylights and bay windows along with custom decorative pillars add to the beauty of this amazing home. The kitchen is fully equipped with modern stainless steel appliances a breakfast bar and ample cabinetry for additional storing space.
Four large bedrooms are located on the upper level. Included is a master suite with vaulted ceilings and an attached morning room, walk-in closets and a full bath with jetted soaker tub and a separate shower enclosure.
The lower level features a wrap around carpeted clubroom. There is a two car garage included. A large wood deck patio with an enclosed sunroom and a gazebo make eth backyard area ideal for outdoor entrainment.

Pets welcomed; considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional deposit.

Contact Rachel via phone or text at 240-319-8938 for details or to schedule an appointment or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com.

You can apply for this unit or get more information at our website

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/

Good Credit Score required. Any slightly lower scores will be considered on a case by case basis.

(RLNE4407253)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8104 Dry Ridge Road have any available units?
8104 Dry Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
What amenities does 8104 Dry Ridge Road have?
Some of 8104 Dry Ridge Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8104 Dry Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
8104 Dry Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8104 Dry Ridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8104 Dry Ridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 8104 Dry Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 8104 Dry Ridge Road offers parking.
Does 8104 Dry Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8104 Dry Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8104 Dry Ridge Road have a pool?
Yes, 8104 Dry Ridge Road has a pool.
Does 8104 Dry Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 8104 Dry Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8104 Dry Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8104 Dry Ridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8104 Dry Ridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8104 Dry Ridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.
