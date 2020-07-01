20105 TINDAL SPRINGS PLACE

Amenities

VERY CHARMING 3 level Colonial in very quaint section of Montgomery Village.Family rm off kitchen w/ fireplace & walk-out to deck and cozy backyard. Formal living room & dining rm, UPDATED SS APPL's, finished basement w/separate OFFICE, rec room & large laundry room w/ washer & dryer. Good storage space throughout, 2 car garage. Enjoy Montgomery Village Foundations pools and community parks!: ** Pets allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!!