Home
/
Montgomery Village, MD
/
20105 TINDAL SPRINGS PLACE
Last updated February 24 2020 at 7:00 PM

20105 TINDAL SPRINGS PLACE

20105 Tindal Springs Place · No Longer Available
See all
See all
See all
See all
Location

20105 Tindal Springs Place, Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
VERY CHARMING 3 level Colonial in very quaint section of Montgomery Village.Family rm off kitchen w/ fireplace & walk-out to deck and cozy backyard. Formal living room & dining rm, UPDATED SS APPL's, finished basement w/separate OFFICE, rec room & large laundry room w/ washer & dryer. Good storage space throughout, 2 car garage. Enjoy Montgomery Village Foundations pools and community parks!: ** Pets allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20105 TINDAL SPRINGS PLACE have any available units?
20105 TINDAL SPRINGS PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
What amenities does 20105 TINDAL SPRINGS PLACE have?
Some of 20105 TINDAL SPRINGS PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20105 TINDAL SPRINGS PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
20105 TINDAL SPRINGS PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20105 TINDAL SPRINGS PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 20105 TINDAL SPRINGS PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 20105 TINDAL SPRINGS PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 20105 TINDAL SPRINGS PLACE offers parking.
Does 20105 TINDAL SPRINGS PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20105 TINDAL SPRINGS PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20105 TINDAL SPRINGS PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 20105 TINDAL SPRINGS PLACE has a pool.
Does 20105 TINDAL SPRINGS PLACE have accessible units?
No, 20105 TINDAL SPRINGS PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 20105 TINDAL SPRINGS PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 20105 TINDAL SPRINGS PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20105 TINDAL SPRINGS PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20105 TINDAL SPRINGS PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

