18912 SMOOTHSTONE WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly all utils included parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! Beautiful & Spacious top floor renovated 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths condo in a great location. Huge living and dining rooms with new laminate floors, kitchen and updated bathrooms. New carpets in both bedrooms. Large master bedroom with walk -in closet. Huge window in living room with gorgeous view. New Washer /Dryer in the unit. Plenty of parking. Close to shopping, restaurants, Costco, Lake Forest Mall, public transportation, Shady Grove metro and Rt.270Apartment amenities:~ $1,595 Rent includes electricity, water, gas, trash & snow removal. ~ Kitchen with fridge, gas stove and dishwasher. ~ Central AC and heat.~ Walk-in closet in MB. ~ Washer and dryer inside the unit.Condominium Amenities includes: - Community swimming pool. - Free unassigned parkingVacant and ready to go!!! Requirements: Rental Application, $ 50 for processing fee and credit check, credit score of 600 or higher & income verification (2 recent paystubs & W2 or last year tax return).If approved:* 2-year lease $1,595/month * 1 st month rent plus 1 month rent for security deposit at the time of Lease signing.* Pets case by case.