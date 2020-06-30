18912 SMOOTHSTONE WAY

Amenities
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! Beautiful & Spacious top floor renovated 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths condo in a great location. Huge living and dining rooms with new laminate floors, kitchen and updated bathrooms. New carpets in both bedrooms. Large master bedroom with walk -in closet. Huge window in living room with gorgeous view. New Washer /Dryer in the unit. Plenty of parking. Close to shopping, restaurants, Costco, Lake Forest Mall, public transportation, Shady Grove metro and Rt.270Apartment amenities:~ $1,595 Rent includes electricity, water, gas, trash & snow removal. ~ Kitchen with fridge, gas stove and dishwasher. ~ Central AC and heat.~ Walk-in closet in MB. ~ Washer and dryer inside the unit.Condominium Amenities includes: - Community swimming pool. - Free unassigned parkingVacant and ready to go!!! Requirements: Rental Application, $ 50 for processing fee and credit check, credit score of 600 or higher & income verification (2 recent paystubs & W2 or last year tax return).If approved:* 2-year lease $1,595/month * 1 st month rent plus 1 month rent for security deposit at the time of Lease signing.* Pets case by case.