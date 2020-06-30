All apartments in Montgomery Village
Last updated March 20 2020 at 1:48 AM

18912 SMOOTHSTONE WAY

18912 Smoothstone Way · No Longer Available
Location

18912 Smoothstone Way, Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! Beautiful & Spacious top floor renovated 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths condo in a great location. Huge living and dining rooms with new laminate floors, kitchen and updated bathrooms. New carpets in both bedrooms. Large master bedroom with walk -in closet. Huge window in living room with gorgeous view. New Washer /Dryer in the unit. Plenty of parking. Close to shopping, restaurants, Costco, Lake Forest Mall, public transportation, Shady Grove metro and Rt.270Apartment amenities:~ $1,595 Rent includes electricity, water, gas, trash & snow removal. ~ Kitchen with fridge, gas stove and dishwasher. ~ Central AC and heat.~ Walk-in closet in MB. ~ Washer and dryer inside the unit.Condominium Amenities includes: - Community swimming pool. - Free unassigned parkingVacant and ready to go!!! Requirements: Rental Application, $ 50 for processing fee and credit check, credit score of 600 or higher & income verification (2 recent paystubs & W2 or last year tax return).If approved:* 2-year lease $1,595/month * 1 st month rent plus 1 month rent for security deposit at the time of Lease signing.* Pets case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18912 SMOOTHSTONE WAY have any available units?
18912 SMOOTHSTONE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
What amenities does 18912 SMOOTHSTONE WAY have?
Some of 18912 SMOOTHSTONE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18912 SMOOTHSTONE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
18912 SMOOTHSTONE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18912 SMOOTHSTONE WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 18912 SMOOTHSTONE WAY is pet friendly.
Does 18912 SMOOTHSTONE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 18912 SMOOTHSTONE WAY offers parking.
Does 18912 SMOOTHSTONE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18912 SMOOTHSTONE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18912 SMOOTHSTONE WAY have a pool?
Yes, 18912 SMOOTHSTONE WAY has a pool.
Does 18912 SMOOTHSTONE WAY have accessible units?
No, 18912 SMOOTHSTONE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 18912 SMOOTHSTONE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18912 SMOOTHSTONE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 18912 SMOOTHSTONE WAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18912 SMOOTHSTONE WAY has units with air conditioning.

