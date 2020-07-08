18907 MILLS CHOICE ROAD

Amenities
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! Beautiful & Spacious top floor renovated 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths condo in a great location. Huge living and dining rooms with new laminate floors, updated kitchen and bathrooms. Large master bedroom with walk -in closet. Huge window in the living room with a gorgeous view. New Washer /Dryer in the unit. Plenty of parking. Close to shopping, restaurants, Costco, Lake Forest Mall, public transportation, Shady Grove metro and Rt.270. Apartment amenities:~$1,600 Rent includes electricity, water, gas, trash & snow removal. ~ Kitchen with fridge, gas stove and dishwasher. ~ Central AC and heat.~ Walk in closet in MB. ~ Washer and dryer inside the unit. Condominium Amenities include - Community swimming pool. - Free unassigned parkingRequirements: Rental Application, $50 for processing fee and credit check, credit score of 600 or higher & income verification (2 recent paystubs & W2 or last year tax return).If approved:* 2-year lease $1,600/month * 1 st month rent plus 1 month rent for security deposit at the time of Lease signing.* Pets case by case.Vacant and Ready to Go!!!