All apartments in Montgomery Village
Find more places like 18907 MILLS CHOICE ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montgomery Village, MD
/
18907 MILLS CHOICE ROAD
Last updated May 9 2020 at 1:19 AM

18907 MILLS CHOICE ROAD

18907 Mills Choice Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Montgomery Village
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $1,600
See all

Location

18907 Mills Choice Road, Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! Beautiful & Spacious top floor renovated 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths condo in a great location. Huge living and dining rooms with new laminate floors, updated kitchen and bathrooms. Large master bedroom with walk -in closet. Huge window in the living room with a gorgeous view. New Washer /Dryer in the unit. Plenty of parking. Close to shopping, restaurants, Costco, Lake Forest Mall, public transportation, Shady Grove metro and Rt.270. Apartment amenities:~$1,600 Rent includes electricity, water, gas, trash & snow removal. ~ Kitchen with fridge, gas stove and dishwasher. ~ Central AC and heat.~ Walk in closet in MB. ~ Washer and dryer inside the unit. Condominium Amenities include - Community swimming pool. - Free unassigned parkingRequirements: Rental Application, $50 for processing fee and credit check, credit score of 600 or higher & income verification (2 recent paystubs & W2 or last year tax return).If approved:* 2-year lease $1,600/month * 1 st month rent plus 1 month rent for security deposit at the time of Lease signing.* Pets case by case.Vacant and Ready to Go!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18907 MILLS CHOICE ROAD have any available units?
18907 MILLS CHOICE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
What amenities does 18907 MILLS CHOICE ROAD have?
Some of 18907 MILLS CHOICE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18907 MILLS CHOICE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
18907 MILLS CHOICE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18907 MILLS CHOICE ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 18907 MILLS CHOICE ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 18907 MILLS CHOICE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 18907 MILLS CHOICE ROAD offers parking.
Does 18907 MILLS CHOICE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18907 MILLS CHOICE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18907 MILLS CHOICE ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 18907 MILLS CHOICE ROAD has a pool.
Does 18907 MILLS CHOICE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 18907 MILLS CHOICE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 18907 MILLS CHOICE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18907 MILLS CHOICE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 18907 MILLS CHOICE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18907 MILLS CHOICE ROAD has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Verandahs Apartments
9308 Willow Creek Dr
Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Similar Pages

Montgomery Village 1 BedroomsMontgomery Village 2 Bedrooms
Montgomery Village 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMontgomery Village Dog Friendly Apartments
Montgomery Village Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VALaurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VAFairland, MD
Chevy Chase, MDBladensburg, MDBallenger Creek, MDCapitol Heights, MDSeabrook, MDTakoma Park, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDSavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDBroadlands, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityHood College
Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
American University