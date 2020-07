Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

SWEET, SUN-FILLED NICELY MAINTAINED 3 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATH AND A POWDER ROOM GARAGE TOWNHOUSE WITH A TRADITIONAL LAYOUT. KITCHEN OVERLOOKING THE DINING ROOM AND BALCONY. WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM. AMPLE CLOSET SPACE WITH HIS AND HERS CLOSETS IN MASTER BEDROOM. TONS OF NATURAL LIGHT AND SUPER CONVENIENT TO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION TO MAJOR COMMUTER ROUTES, RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPING!! PROPERTY WILL BE PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED AND THE CARPETS PRIOR TO NEW TENANT MOVE-IN DATE.