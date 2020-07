Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated

Turn-key well renovated 1br/1ba condo in the heart of Gaithersburg. Updated kitchen and bathroom. Great kitchen-living room floor plan with washer and dryer in the unit! Part of Breckenridge Codm and Montgomery Village with access to all amenities. Walking distance to grocery store, library and Lakeforest Mall. In-demand community.