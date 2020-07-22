10632 Wayridge Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

Wow!! Backs to Wooded Parkland! $75,000 in upgrades. Call Today before someone else does!! - Gorgeous $75,000 Kitchen/Great Room Renovation! 3 BR's & 2 1/2 Baths. Granite Counter Tops with breakfast bar. Stainless Steel Appliances. Maple Cabinets, Double Sink + Bar Sink. Double Oven and loads (ridiculous amount ) of cabinet and storage space. Cabinets under the breakfast bar and the banquettes in kitchen are hinged for storage!! There's even a WINE COOLER/refrigerator.1st floor has been redone as a fabulous Great Room with Fireplace. WALK OUT lower level to fenced rear yard.The silence can be deafening!! Wonderful deck off Master Bedroom for those special times!! Backs to Parkland and heavyily wooded area. Well worth looking at. Close to shopping and great schools...they can walk to school. No messing with school buses.Take a look and then call the movers...you'll be glad you did.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5250342)