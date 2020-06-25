10136 LITTLE POND PLACE

Amenities

Renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath condo, available May, 2019. This unit is a 1 flight walk up from the building entrance (level #2 n the middle). The entry foyer has a ceramic tile floor and a large coat closet. The living room has a wall of windows! The dining room is open to the living room and kitchen. The gourmet kitchen was updated with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite counters and backsplash! The 2 bedrooms are large and the master bedroom gas an enormous walk in closet. There is also a large storage closet in the hall. The bathrooms have been updated with ceramic tile showers and floors and the vanities, light fixtures and mirrors were replaced in the last renovation. The rent INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES, use of pool and parking permits. Tenant must go through credit/background screening. Owner is related to the agent.