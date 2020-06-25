All apartments in Montgomery Village
Find more places like 10136 LITTLE POND PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montgomery Village, MD
/
10136 LITTLE POND PLACE
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:37 AM

10136 LITTLE POND PLACE

10136 Little Pond Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Montgomery Village
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $1,600
See all

Location

10136 Little Pond Place, Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath condo, available May, 2019. This unit is a 1 flight walk up from the building entrance (level #2 n the middle). The entry foyer has a ceramic tile floor and a large coat closet. The living room has a wall of windows! The dining room is open to the living room and kitchen. The gourmet kitchen was updated with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite counters and backsplash! The 2 bedrooms are large and the master bedroom gas an enormous walk in closet. There is also a large storage closet in the hall. The bathrooms have been updated with ceramic tile showers and floors and the vanities, light fixtures and mirrors were replaced in the last renovation. The rent INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES, use of pool and parking permits. Tenant must go through credit/background screening. Owner is related to the agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10136 LITTLE POND PLACE have any available units?
10136 LITTLE POND PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
What amenities does 10136 LITTLE POND PLACE have?
Some of 10136 LITTLE POND PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10136 LITTLE POND PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
10136 LITTLE POND PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10136 LITTLE POND PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 10136 LITTLE POND PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery Village.
Does 10136 LITTLE POND PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 10136 LITTLE POND PLACE offers parking.
Does 10136 LITTLE POND PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10136 LITTLE POND PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10136 LITTLE POND PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 10136 LITTLE POND PLACE has a pool.
Does 10136 LITTLE POND PLACE have accessible units?
No, 10136 LITTLE POND PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 10136 LITTLE POND PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10136 LITTLE POND PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10136 LITTLE POND PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10136 LITTLE POND PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Verandahs Apartments
9308 Willow Creek Dr
Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Similar Pages

Montgomery Village 1 BedroomsMontgomery Village 2 Bedrooms
Montgomery Village 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMontgomery Village Dog Friendly Apartments
Montgomery Village Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VALaurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VAFairland, MD
Chevy Chase, MDBladensburg, MDBallenger Creek, MDCapitol Heights, MDSeabrook, MDTakoma Park, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDSavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDBroadlands, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityHood College
Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
American University