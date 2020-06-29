All apartments in Montgomery Village
Montgomery Village, MD
10128 RIDGELINE DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10128 RIDGELINE DRIVE

10128 Ridgeline Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10128 Ridgeline Drive, Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Total renovated 3 level end unit town home with a fenced yard. This home has a new kitchen with granite countertops, walk in pantry, master bedroom has walk in closet, walk in storage room on the upper level, updated bathrooms, new flooring, new carpet and fresh paint! Located in the Montgomery Village Association, residents have access to pools, walking trails, lake activities, recreation facilities, tennis courts and more! Close to shopping, public transportation, restaurants, 270, 355, Kentlands, RIO, Crown and MARC Train.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10128 RIDGELINE DRIVE have any available units?
10128 RIDGELINE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
What amenities does 10128 RIDGELINE DRIVE have?
Some of 10128 RIDGELINE DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10128 RIDGELINE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10128 RIDGELINE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10128 RIDGELINE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10128 RIDGELINE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery Village.
Does 10128 RIDGELINE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 10128 RIDGELINE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 10128 RIDGELINE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10128 RIDGELINE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10128 RIDGELINE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 10128 RIDGELINE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 10128 RIDGELINE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10128 RIDGELINE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10128 RIDGELINE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10128 RIDGELINE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10128 RIDGELINE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10128 RIDGELINE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
