10128 RIDGELINE DRIVE

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

Total renovated 3 level end unit town home with a fenced yard. This home has a new kitchen with granite countertops, walk in pantry, master bedroom has walk in closet, walk in storage room on the upper level, updated bathrooms, new flooring, new carpet and fresh paint! Located in the Montgomery Village Association, residents have access to pools, walking trails, lake activities, recreation facilities, tennis courts and more! Close to shopping, public transportation, restaurants, 270, 355, Kentlands, RIO, Crown and MARC Train.