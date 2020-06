10020 E STEDWICK ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters walk in closets fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

ADORABLE, SPACIOUS, 1178 sq. ft; 2BR/2BA CONDO on 3rd floor ( 2 levels up from street level). Comfortable Dining room, Living room and Office/Den room. GREAT OPEN FLOOR PLAN. WONDERFUL VIEW OFF BALCONY. HUGE KITCHEN with granite counters. Washer and dryer in the unit. Wood-burning fireplace. MASTER BEDROOM HAS AN ATTACHED BATHROOM & LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET. Water and trash included in the rent. CONVENIENT LOCATION-CENTER COURT IN MONTGOMERY VILLAGE. NEAR SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS,PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION & MEDICAL CENTER. RENTAL APPLICATION FEE IS $45/ ADULT