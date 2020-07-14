All apartments in Montgomery County
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:13 AM

502 DIAMONDBACK

502 Diamondback Dr · (301) 738-7777
Location

502 Diamondback Dr, Montgomery County, MD 20878

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 208 · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1126 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
NEW - you will be the first owner to live there. Two-bedroom plus den is located in Copley Building in the heart of Downtown Crown neighborhood. From the open-concept kitchen and living space to the private den there is plenty of room for the whole family to enjoy. Stainless steel appliances, engineered hardwood, soft-shutting cabinetry, quartz countertops, and dual vanities in the owner suite bathroom. Enjoy picturesque sunsets and unobstructed views from your balcony. Steps from Harris Teeter, Starbucks, Ruth's Chris and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 DIAMONDBACK have any available units?
502 DIAMONDBACK has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 502 DIAMONDBACK currently offering any rent specials?
502 DIAMONDBACK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 DIAMONDBACK pet-friendly?
No, 502 DIAMONDBACK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 502 DIAMONDBACK offer parking?
No, 502 DIAMONDBACK does not offer parking.
Does 502 DIAMONDBACK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 502 DIAMONDBACK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 DIAMONDBACK have a pool?
No, 502 DIAMONDBACK does not have a pool.
Does 502 DIAMONDBACK have accessible units?
No, 502 DIAMONDBACK does not have accessible units.
Does 502 DIAMONDBACK have units with dishwashers?
No, 502 DIAMONDBACK does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 502 DIAMONDBACK have units with air conditioning?
No, 502 DIAMONDBACK does not have units with air conditioning.
