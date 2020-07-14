502 DIAMONDBACK

Amenities

NEW - you will be the first owner to live there. Two-bedroom plus den is located in Copley Building in the heart of Downtown Crown neighborhood. From the open-concept kitchen and living space to the private den there is plenty of room for the whole family to enjoy. Stainless steel appliances, engineered hardwood, soft-shutting cabinetry, quartz countertops, and dual vanities in the owner suite bathroom. Enjoy picturesque sunsets and unobstructed views from your balcony. Steps from Harris Teeter, Starbucks, Ruth's Chris and more!