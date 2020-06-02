4619 Morning Glory Trl

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath townhouse in Bowie! The main level features fresh paint throughout a spacious living room/dining room combo. An eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, dual sink and all appliances. The top floor has a full hall bath with custom tiled tub/shower and updated vanity and 3 large bedrooms, including a master with two closets. A full master bath with dual sinks. The lower ground level offers a tiled floor entryway and finished clubroom with a half bath as well as access to an attached one car garage! Enjoy spending time outdoors on the private wood deck that would be great for entertaining!



Pets under 30lbs considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional pet deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240-459-2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



