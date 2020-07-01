2107 Hawthorne Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully renovated end-unit townhouse for rent. This townhouse in Middle River features newly refinished hardwood throughout, renovated kitchen and bath, new paint, ceiling fans in all bedroom, central air conditioning, a finished basement, washer/dryer, large fenced-in yard with a car port . No smoking. Pets allowed on case-by-case basis. Credit check required.. Visit mybpmllc.com to see more pictures and fill out an application. $45.00 Application fee for credit and background check. Section 8 Vouchers happily excepted.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

