2107 Hawthorne Road
Last updated July 24 2019 at 5:17 PM

2107 Hawthorne Road

2107 Hawthorne Road · No Longer Available
Location

2107 Hawthorne Road, Middle River, MD 21220

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully renovated end-unit townhouse for rent. This townhouse in Middle River features newly refinished hardwood throughout, renovated kitchen and bath, new paint, ceiling fans in all bedroom, central air conditioning, a finished basement, washer/dryer, large fenced-in yard with a car port . No smoking. Pets allowed on case-by-case basis. Credit check required.. Visit mybpmllc.com to see more pictures and fill out an application. $45.00 Application fee for credit and background check. Section 8 Vouchers happily excepted.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2107 Hawthorne Road have any available units?
2107 Hawthorne Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Middle River, MD.
How much is rent in Middle River, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Middle River Rent Report.
What amenities does 2107 Hawthorne Road have?
Some of 2107 Hawthorne Road's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2107 Hawthorne Road currently offering any rent specials?
2107 Hawthorne Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2107 Hawthorne Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2107 Hawthorne Road is pet friendly.
Does 2107 Hawthorne Road offer parking?
Yes, 2107 Hawthorne Road offers parking.
Does 2107 Hawthorne Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2107 Hawthorne Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2107 Hawthorne Road have a pool?
No, 2107 Hawthorne Road does not have a pool.
Does 2107 Hawthorne Road have accessible units?
No, 2107 Hawthorne Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2107 Hawthorne Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2107 Hawthorne Road does not have units with dishwashers.

