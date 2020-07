Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous renovation just completed on this Victory Villa home. Hardwood floors, granite, ceramic tile, luxurious baths, walk-in closet, the list goes on. Pets on a case-by-case basis. Upon successful application, tenant to secure rental with 1st month's rent of $1,625 and security deposit of $1,625. For a video walk-thru, go to: https://vimeo.com/405838769