146 Riverthorn Rd
Last updated May 4 2019 at 7:53 AM

146 Riverthorn Rd

146 Riverthorn Road · No Longer Available
Location

146 Riverthorn Road, Middle River, MD 21220

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is currently under renovation and will be ready by May 6, 2019.

Come and visit this 4 bedroom home located in Middle River, MD. Fully renovated with finished basement, hardwood flooring, inclusive of brand new appliances and equipped with washer and dryer. This home is closely located near Parks, Martin State Airport, few minutes from White Marsh and Towson and easy access to major highways.

Call us now to set an appointment.
*Vouchers are accepted.
*Background & Credit Check
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

***PHOTOS ARE OF OTHER CR PROPERTY****

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

