146 Riverthorn Rd

This home is currently under renovation and will be ready by May 6, 2019.



Come and visit this 4 bedroom home located in Middle River, MD. Fully renovated with finished basement, hardwood flooring, inclusive of brand new appliances and equipped with washer and dryer. This home is closely located near Parks, Martin State Airport, few minutes from White Marsh and Towson and easy access to major highways.



Call us now to set an appointment.

*Vouchers are accepted.

*Background & Credit Check

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit



***PHOTOS ARE OF OTHER CR PROPERTY****