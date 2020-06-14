Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:35 PM

377 Apartments for rent in Mays Chapel, MD with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Mays Chapel renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
Mays Chapel
1 Unit Available
7 WALTON WAY
7 Walton Way, Mays Chapel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1700 sqft
Immaculate town homes at great location with excellent schools. Close to stores, restaurants medical centers, bus service and all major travel routes.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
Mays Chapel
1 Unit Available
12236 ROUNDWOOD RD #710
12236 Roundwood Rd, Mays Chapel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
LUXURY 7TH FLOOR CONDO IN SECURE,ELEVATOR BUILDING WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN! SPECTACULAR VIEW, LOADED WITH UPGRADES: HARDWOOD FLOORS, CROWN MOLDING, MARBLE GAS FIREPLACE, GOURMET KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTERS , CHERRY CABINETS, & STAINLESS STEEL

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
Mays Chapel
1 Unit Available
8548 LONDON BRIDGE WAY
8548 London Bridge Way, Mays Chapel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Rent this bright & sunny 3 bedroom, 3/1 bath townhome in much-sought-after Wellington Valley. Large Living Room w/wood burning fireplace flows to large Dining Room both w/crown molding & chair rail.
Results within 5 miles of Mays Chapel
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
16 Units Available
The Palisades of Towson
212 Washington Ave, Towson, MD
Studio
$1,436
401 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,666
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1201 sqft
Upscale high-rise living in the middle of Towson. Units feature bamboo flooring, sound-resistant construction, kitchen islands and stainless steel appliances. Just minutes from Towson University and Trader Joe's.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:29pm
Fallstaff
1 Unit Available
Oxford House
6810 Park Heights Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$945
700 sqft
Renovated 1 BD Near Pikesville - Located in a great neighborhood. This 1 bedroom apt has full-size appliances in galley kitchen. Central air and heat! Washer and dryer in unit. Elevator in building. Contact us to schedule a visit. (RLNE2200525)
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:43pm
$
Cheswolde
5 Units Available
Mt Washington
5801 Western Run Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$939
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brick-faced residence in tree-lined community near Western Run Park. Apartments range from studio to three-bedroom, and include built-in bookshelves, walk-in closets and private patio or balcony. Pets allowed. On-site laundry facilities, as well as communal grills.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:40pm
$
Cheswolde
6 Units Available
Fallstaff Manor
3014-K Romaric Ct, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
910 sqft
Pet-friendly community has swimming pool and on-site laundry. Units have air conditioning and well-appointed kitchens complete with dishwasher. Tenants enjoy internet access and 24-hour maintenance services.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:30pm
$
Lake Walker
7 Units Available
Walker Manor
1018-K Woodson Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,159
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located conveniently near the Baltimore Beltway and Towson University. Units have well-appointed kitchens with modern appliances and hardwood flooring. Pet-friendly community has a courtyard for tenants to enjoy.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:22pm
2 Units Available
Fellowship Court
5 Fellowship Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
930 sqft
Situated near the Baltimore Beltway, close to great shopping and Towson University. Units have luxurious features like a patio or balcony and spacious walk-in closets. Pets permitted.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
82 Units Available
Avalon Towson
2 East Joppa Road, Towson, MD
Studio
$1,415
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,735
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1079 sqft
Avalon Towson, located among the highly anticipated shops and restaurants of Circle East, features studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments. These pet-friendly apartments feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
107 Units Available
The Colony at Towson
1 Bonrock Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$995
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1182 sqft
Spacious residences with in-unit laundry nook. Air conditioning, ceiling fans, carpet and hardwood flooring throughout, patio or balcony and garbage disposal. Pool, 24-hour gym, clubhouse, coffee bar and dog park.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
24 Units Available
The Winthrop
913 Southerly Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,399
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,901
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Green apartment community near Goucher College. Apartments feature flowing layouts with designer bathrooms and sleek kitchens. Multiple communal amenities, including a culinary lounge, game room, music practice studio, and health and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
New North Roland Park - Poplar Hill
11 Units Available
The Falls at Roland Park Apartments
1190 W Northern Pkwy, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,125
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1274 sqft
Located close to downtown Baltimore with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment. Units have eat-in kitchens, open floor plans and walk-in closets. Community has a pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
Wyndhurst
7 Units Available
Chadford
909 W University Pkwy, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$820
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$920
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
863 sqft
This stately brick colonial building is located at 909 West University Parkway, within walking distance of JHU and Loyola. Apartments range from studio to 3BR units. This is a cat and dog-friendly facility.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:42pm
Greater Glendale-Glenmont
115 Units Available
TowsonTown Place Apartments
6906 Donachie Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,019
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,889
1519 sqft
TowsonTown Place Apartments in Towson, MD offer resort living right within the heart of Towson. Garden style and high rise 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
32 Units Available
Flats at 703
703 Washington Ave, Towson, MD
Studio
$1,428
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
990 sqft
Nominated for BBJ 2018 Best In Real Estate Award 'Best In Show'! Located within walking distance to the area's hottest entertainment, cafes and restaurants, you'll find endless things to do! The Flats at 703 offers a perfectly measured mix of
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Glen
8 Units Available
Fordleigh Apartments
4008 Fordleigh Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$890
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
750 sqft
Fordleigh Apartments are located in Baltimore city just walking distance from local shops, and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Glen
6 Units Available
Park Plaza East & West
4016 Fords Ln, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$930
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
930 sqft
Park Plaza Apartments is located in Baltimore city just walking distance from local shops, and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Cross Country
10 Units Available
Ingram Manor
7301 Park Heights Avenue, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
1383 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,297
1750 sqft
Ingram Manor Apartments is located at 7301 Park Heights Avenue Pikesville, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:42pm
Glen
2 Units Available
Gardens at Clark
3901 Clarks Lane, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Gardens at Clarks offers the ideal combination of a peaceful setting just two shorts blocks away from the convenience of Reisterstown Road.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated December 17 at 10:31am
$
12 Units Available
Annen Woods
1 Harness Ct, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1036 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nicely crafted apartment homes with granite countertops, brushed-nickel fixtures, and plush carpeting. 24-hour emergency maintenance available. Community includes a fenced-in dog park, tennis courts, and grilling area. By the Baltimore Beltway. Near Woodholme Golf Course.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
New North Roland Park - Poplar Hill
1 Unit Available
36 W Melrose Ave
36 West Melrose Avenue, Baltimore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1336 sqft
**MUST SEE ** BEAUTIFUL HOME -HANDICAP ACCESSIBLE - Property Id: 241491 QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD. CLOSE TO BUS, I695, I95, AND SHOPPING. HAS HUGE FENCED BACK YARD. HAS OFF-STREET PARKING. WHEELCHAIR ACCESSIBLE RAMP.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
5237 Linden Heights Ave
5237 Linden Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,147
Exceptional 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Rental home in Arlington (Baltimore)! - Clean 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Home located in the desirable Arlington neighborhood.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Lake Walker
1 Unit Available
816 E Lake Ave
816 East Lake Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
816 E Lake Ave Available 08/03/20 Cedarcroft 3BR/2BA Townhome - Well-maintained 3 bedroom Lake Walker townhome on tree-lined street with easy access to N Charles St and W Northern Pkwy! Covered front porch leads to a spacious living area with
City Guide for Mays Chapel, MD

Apparently, the entire area around Mays Chapel, MD is haunted. The ghostly characters are said to include that of Edgar Allen Poe, the 19th-century poet and author, who died under "mysterious" circumstances in Baltimore in 1847.

Mays Chapel, MD is a census-designated place (CDP) and an unincorporated community in Baltimore County, Maryland. According to the 2010 census, the population was 11,420. Though Mays Chapel represents a small area within Maryland, the local amenities in the surrounding districts are plentiful. The Baltimore Beltway and Baltimore Harrisburg Expressway are merely a few minutes away. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Mays Chapel, MD

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Mays Chapel renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

