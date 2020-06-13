Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:15 AM

111 Apartments for rent in Mays Chapel, MD with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
630 BUDLEIGH CIRCLE
630 Budleigh Circle, Mays Chapel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1802 sqft
"CHAPELGATE" Interior Townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 2/1 baths and a 1 car garage - Open Floor Plan on Main Level - Eat-in Kitchen plus Separate Dining Area - Access to Private Deck - Master Bedroom with Walk In in Closet & Remodel Master Bath,

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Mays Chapel
1 Unit Available
3 GURTEEN CT #101
3 Gurteen Court, Mays Chapel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
GREAT FIRST FLOOR CONDO! ENTER THROUGH THE BUILDING OR YOUR OWN PRIVATE ENTRANCE WITH WALKWAY TO THE PATIO & SLIDING GLASS DOORS. VERY WELL MAINTAINED - IMPROVEMENTS INCLUDE NEWER WASHER, HOT WATER HEATER, REFRIGERATOR, FURNACE & AC.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Mays Chapel
1 Unit Available
16 CASTLEHILL CT
16 Castlehill Court, Mays Chapel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Newly renovated End of Group in convenient Mays Chapel. Recent renovations and updates include: wonderful kitchen with new cabinets, stainless appliances and quartz counter tops and offers a large eat-in table area.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Mays Chapel
1 Unit Available
7 WALTON WAY
7 Walton Way, Mays Chapel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1700 sqft
Immaculate town homes at great location with excellent schools. Close to stores, restaurants medical centers, bus service and all major travel routes.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Mays Chapel
1 Unit Available
12236 ROUNDWOOD RD #710
12236 Roundwood Rd, Mays Chapel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
LUXURY 7TH FLOOR CONDO IN SECURE,ELEVATOR BUILDING WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN! SPECTACULAR VIEW, LOADED WITH UPGRADES: HARDWOOD FLOORS, CROWN MOLDING, MARBLE GAS FIREPLACE, GOURMET KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTERS , CHERRY CABINETS, & STAINLESS STEEL

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Mays Chapel
1 Unit Available
8548 LONDON BRIDGE WAY
8548 London Bridge Way, Mays Chapel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Rent this bright & sunny 3 bedroom, 3/1 bath townhome in much-sought-after Wellington Valley. Large Living Room w/wood burning fireplace flows to large Dining Room both w/crown molding & chair rail.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Mays Chapel
1 Unit Available
14 FARADAY DR
14 Faraday Drive, Mays Chapel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Rent this just renovated 2 Bedroom, 3/1 Bath townhome. Freshly painted throughout, 2020 Kitchen, Baths & Powder Room. Luxury vinyl wood grain flooring in Kitchen, Dining Room & Foyer. Eat-in Kitchen w/granite & stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Mays Chapel
1 Unit Available
1 LOUGH MASK CT #302
1 Lough, Mays Chapel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
2BR 2BA CONDO IN DESIRABLE MAYS CHAPEL.,FRESHLY PAINTED, NEW CARPET,NEW WINDOWS, UPDATED APPLIANCES,VERY PRIVATE BALCONY OVERLOOKING WOODED AREA ....A MUST SEE1
Results within 1 mile of Mays Chapel
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lutherville - Timonium
13 Units Available
Seminary Roundtop
803 Roundtop Ct, Lutherville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,132
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,286
800 sqft
Enjoy a large apartment unit with a private balcony located conveniently next to I-83. Complex offers private parking and a pool. Each building has independent laundry facilities. Shopping, dining, parks and golf all within nearby.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Charlesgate Apartments
8436 Charles Valley Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,464
995 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large units with open living spaces accented by brick exteriors and private balconies. Each apartment offers in-unit laundry. Pool located in outdoor community area. Dine and shop across the street at the Shops at Kenilworth.
Results within 5 miles of Mays Chapel
Last updated June 13 at 07:25am
Cheswolde
5 Units Available
Mt Washington
5801 Western Run Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$929
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brick-faced residence in tree-lined community near Western Run Park. Apartments range from studio to three-bedroom, and include built-in bookshelves, walk-in closets and private patio or balcony. Pets allowed. On-site laundry facilities, as well as communal grills.
Last updated June 13 at 07:15am
2 Units Available
Fellowship Court
5 Fellowship Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
930 sqft
Situated near the Baltimore Beltway, close to great shopping and Towson University. Units have luxurious features like a patio or balcony and spacious walk-in closets. Pets permitted.
Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
Cheswolde
6 Units Available
Fallstaff Manor
3014-K Romaric Ct, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
900 sqft
Pet-friendly community has swimming pool and on-site laundry. Units have air conditioning and well-appointed kitchens complete with dishwasher. Tenants enjoy internet access and 24-hour maintenance services.
Last updated June 13 at 06:49am
Cheswolde
7 Units Available
209 at Pickwick Apartments
3014 Fallstaff Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,048
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,916
1508 sqft
Cats welcome in these one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments between Valley Stream and Fallstaff neighborhoods. Near RP Station - White Marsh public transit. Galley-style kitchens, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, playground and parking.
Last updated June 13 at 06:43am
Lake Walker
7 Units Available
Walker Manor
1018-K Woodson Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,129
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located conveniently near the Baltimore Beltway and Towson University. Units have well-appointed kitchens with modern appliances and hardwood flooring. Pet-friendly community has a courtyard for tenants to enjoy.
Last updated June 13 at 06:22am
44 Units Available
Twin Ridge Apartments
1901 Snow Meadow Ln, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,180
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1694 sqft
Twin Ridge apartments in Baltimore feature spacious yet affordable 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with amenities such as over-sized living rooms and closets, private patios or balconies, an Olympic-sized swimming pool and a 24/7 fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 07:05am
Mt. Washington
2 Units Available
Fox Glen
5902 Cross Country Blvd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fox Glen Apartments is a smartly styled, up-to-date community, located on several landscaped acres, in a neighborhood with preserved trees and a stream running through.
Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
25 Units Available
Steeplechase Apartment Homes
10337 Society Park Dr, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,154
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1057 sqft
Cranbrook Shopping Center and Yorktowne Plaza are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include swimming pool, clubhouse and gym. Apartments offer in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
New North Roland Park - Poplar Hill
12 Units Available
The Falls at Roland Park Apartments
1190 W Northern Pkwy, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,105
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1274 sqft
Located close to downtown Baltimore with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment. Units have eat-in kitchens, open floor plans and walk-in closets. Community has a pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Bonnie Ridge Apartments
6617 Bonnie Ridge Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,011
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,713
1318 sqft
Pet-friendly 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments with air conditioning, dishwasher and in-unit laundry facilities. Guest suite available. Newly-renovated apartments include separate office or den space.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Cromwell Valley
15 Treeway Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,223
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,030
1500 sqft
Spacious, modern apartments with den options available. This pet-friendly community offers great community amenities like a swimming pool and tennis court. Oversized rooms and closets make living comfortable.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
7 Units Available
Elkridge Estates
6025 Roland Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,149
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and patios/balconies. Residents have access to pool, gym and clubhouse and can enjoy putting green, shuffleboard and bocce court. Dog and cat friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
23 Units Available
The Winthrop
913 Southerly Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,399
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Green apartment community near Goucher College. Apartments feature flowing layouts with designer bathrooms and sleek kitchens. Multiple communal amenities, including a culinary lounge, game room, music practice studio, and health and fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Deertree
10000 Greenside Dr, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,100
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In the heart of the city, close to Hunt Valley and Towson. Apartments feature gas stoves, walk-in closets, and balconies or patios. Available furnished. Olympic-sized pool, grilling area, community room and playground available.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Mays Chapel, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Mays Chapel renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

