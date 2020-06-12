385 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mays Chapel, MD

Apartment List
Mays Chapel
1 Unit Available
3 GURTEEN CT #101
3 Gurteen Court, Mays Chapel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
GREAT FIRST FLOOR CONDO! ENTER THROUGH THE BUILDING OR YOUR OWN PRIVATE ENTRANCE WITH WALKWAY TO THE PATIO & SLIDING GLASS DOORS. VERY WELL MAINTAINED - IMPROVEMENTS INCLUDE NEWER WASHER, HOT WATER HEATER, REFRIGERATOR, FURNACE & AC.

Mays Chapel
1 Unit Available
7 WALTON WAY
7 Walton Way, Mays Chapel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1700 sqft
Immaculate town homes at great location with excellent schools. Close to stores, restaurants medical centers, bus service and all major travel routes.

Mays Chapel
1 Unit Available
12236 ROUNDWOOD RD #710
12236 Roundwood Rd, Mays Chapel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
LUXURY 7TH FLOOR CONDO IN SECURE,ELEVATOR BUILDING WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN! SPECTACULAR VIEW, LOADED WITH UPGRADES: HARDWOOD FLOORS, CROWN MOLDING, MARBLE GAS FIREPLACE, GOURMET KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTERS , CHERRY CABINETS, & STAINLESS STEEL

Mays Chapel
1 Unit Available
8 BELMULLET CT #101
8 Belmullet Court, Mays Chapel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Renovated in 2016 with New HVAC, New Wood Floors and Carpeting, New Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances & Granite Counter Top, Under Counter Lighting, Open Floor Plan, Updated Master Bathroom.NO Smoking, Vaping or Pets allowed.

Mays Chapel
1 Unit Available
14 FARADAY DR
14 Faraday Drive, Mays Chapel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Rent this just renovated 2 Bedroom, 3/1 Bath townhome. Freshly painted throughout, 2020 Kitchen, Baths & Powder Room. Luxury vinyl wood grain flooring in Kitchen, Dining Room & Foyer. Eat-in Kitchen w/granite & stainless steel appliances.

Mays Chapel
1 Unit Available
1 LOUGH MASK CT #302
1 Lough, Mays Chapel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
2BR 2BA CONDO IN DESIRABLE MAYS CHAPEL.,FRESHLY PAINTED, NEW CARPET,NEW WINDOWS, UPDATED APPLIANCES,VERY PRIVATE BALCONY OVERLOOKING WOODED AREA ....A MUST SEE1
Verified

Lutherville - Timonium
12 Units Available
Seminary Roundtop
803 Roundtop Ct, Lutherville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,286
800 sqft
Enjoy a large apartment unit with a private balcony located conveniently next to I-83. Complex offers private parking and a pool. Each building has independent laundry facilities. Shopping, dining, parks and golf all within nearby.
Verified

$
12 Units Available
Charlesgate Apartments
8436 Charles Valley Ct, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
1244 sqft
Large units with open living spaces accented by brick exteriors and private balconies. Each apartment offers in-unit laundry. Pool located in outdoor community area. Dine and shop across the street at the Shops at Kenilworth.
Verified

$
New North Roland Park - Poplar Hill
12 Units Available
The Falls at Roland Park Apartments
1190 W Northern Pkwy, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1274 sqft
Located close to downtown Baltimore with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment. Units have eat-in kitchens, open floor plans and walk-in closets. Community has a pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

21 Units Available
Bonnie Ridge Apartments
6617 Bonnie Ridge Rd, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
1094 sqft
Pet-friendly 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments with air conditioning, dishwasher and in-unit laundry facilities. Guest suite available. Newly-renovated apartments include separate office or den space.
Verified

9 Units Available
The Apartments at Saddle Brooke
307 Foxfire Pl, Cockeysville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
935 sqft
Close to Hunt Valley Towne Centre and Hunt Valley Light Rail Station. 1-3 bedroom apartments in landscaped complex with a community center, dog park, fitness center, playground and swimming pool.
Verified

$
14 Units Available
Cromwell Valley
15 Treeway Ct, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1100 sqft
Spacious, modern apartments with den options available. This pet-friendly community offers great community amenities like a swimming pool and tennis court. Oversized rooms and closets make living comfortable.
Verified

$
13 Units Available
The Palisades of Towson
212 Washington Ave, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,318
1201 sqft
Upscale high-rise living in the middle of Towson. Units feature bamboo flooring, sound-resistant construction, kitchen islands and stainless steel appliances. Just minutes from Towson University and Trader Joe's.
Verified

29 Units Available
Donnybrook Apartments
7914 Knollwood Rd, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
791 sqft
Convenient to Towson University and downtown areas; close to Baltimore. Welcoming community for pet owners. Cable-ready, carpeted apartments with 24-hour maintenance service. Close to public transportation.
Verified

19 Units Available
Kenilworth at Charles
1149 Donington Cir, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1015 sqft
A variety of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments located near North Charles Street and Kenilworth Drive. Amenities include 24-hour maintenance, central air, a dishwasher, wall-to-wall carpeting, walk-in closets and more.
Verified

Lutherville - Timonium
25 Units Available
Padonia Village Apartments
88 E Padonia Rd, Timonium, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1110 sqft
Apartments in this complex range from studio to three-bedroom units, featuring air-conditioning, private patio or balcony, and carpeting. Community amenities include on-site laundry, clubhouse, playground, pool and tennis court. Pet-friendly, with 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified

$
Woodbrook Village
48 Units Available
Rodgers Forge
6809 Bellona Ave, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
874 sqft
Less than two miles from Greater Baltimore Medical Center and Towson University. Pet-friendly community has a dog park and playground. Recently upgraded units have beautiful granite countertops and hardwood floors.
Verified

$
27 Units Available
Towson Promenade
707 York Rd, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,752
1552 sqft
Located in the heart of downtown Towson. Within walking distance of the shops at Towson Town Center. Sleek facility with theater room, well-equipped fitness center and manicured courtyards. Ten-foot ceilings in air-conditioned units.
Verified

$
Lake Walker
7 Units Available
Walker Manor
1018-K Woodson Rd, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
915 sqft
Located conveniently near the Baltimore Beltway and Towson University. Units have well-appointed kitchens with modern appliances and hardwood flooring. Pet-friendly community has a courtyard for tenants to enjoy.
Verified

$
Cheswolde
5 Units Available
Mt Washington
5801 Western Run Dr, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
850 sqft
Brick-faced residence in tree-lined community near Western Run Park. Apartments range from studio to three-bedroom, and include built-in bookshelves, walk-in closets and private patio or balcony. Pets allowed. On-site laundry facilities, as well as communal grills.
Verified

2 Units Available
Fellowship Court
5 Fellowship Ct, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
930 sqft
Situated near the Baltimore Beltway, close to great shopping and Towson University. Units have luxurious features like a patio or balcony and spacious walk-in closets. Pets permitted.
Verified

Glen Oaks
17 Units Available
Yorkewood Apartments
1101 1/2 Ramblewood Rd, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$900
721 sqft
Yorkewood Apartments, conveniently located at East Belvedere and The Alameda, features all the amenities you could need or want.
Verified

$
Cheswolde
6 Units Available
Fallstaff Manor
3014-K Romaric Ct, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
900 sqft
Pet-friendly community has swimming pool and on-site laundry. Units have air conditioning and well-appointed kitchens complete with dishwasher. Tenants enjoy internet access and 24-hour maintenance services.
Verified

$
83 Units Available
Avalon Towson
2 East Joppa Road, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1080 sqft
Avalon Towson, located among the highly anticipated shops and restaurants of Circle East, features studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments. These pet-friendly apartments feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and washer and dryer.

