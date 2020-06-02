All apartments in Mays Chapel
8644 WESTFORD ROAD
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:21 AM

8644 WESTFORD ROAD

8644 Westford Road · No Longer Available
Location

8644 Westford Road, Mays Chapel, MD 21093
Mays Chapel

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful Garage Townhome in Lutherville's Meadowvale neighborhood. Built in 2014. 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. Main Level open floor plan . Gourmet kitchen with massive island. Family room with gas fireplace. Separate dining room or home office. Hardwood floors on main level. Finished lower level with full bath. 2 car garage. Upper level with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and laundry room. Super convenient location. Tenant occupied. 48 hr. notice for showings. Wednesdays and Thursdays are best days for showings. AVAILABLE JULY 1, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8644 WESTFORD ROAD have any available units?
8644 WESTFORD ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mays Chapel, MD.
What amenities does 8644 WESTFORD ROAD have?
Some of 8644 WESTFORD ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8644 WESTFORD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
8644 WESTFORD ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8644 WESTFORD ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 8644 WESTFORD ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mays Chapel.
Does 8644 WESTFORD ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 8644 WESTFORD ROAD offers parking.
Does 8644 WESTFORD ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8644 WESTFORD ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8644 WESTFORD ROAD have a pool?
No, 8644 WESTFORD ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 8644 WESTFORD ROAD have accessible units?
No, 8644 WESTFORD ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 8644 WESTFORD ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8644 WESTFORD ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 8644 WESTFORD ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8644 WESTFORD ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

