8644 WESTFORD ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful Garage Townhome in Lutherville's Meadowvale neighborhood. Built in 2014. 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. Main Level open floor plan . Gourmet kitchen with massive island. Family room with gas fireplace. Separate dining room or home office. Hardwood floors on main level. Finished lower level with full bath. 2 car garage. Upper level with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and laundry room. Super convenient location. Tenant occupied. 48 hr. notice for showings. Wednesdays and Thursdays are best days for showings. AVAILABLE JULY 1, 2020