Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

8642 Westford Road Available 06/01/19 Rarely Available - Sought After Meadowvale in Lutherville Timonium - Looking for a peaceful retreat from the stresses of the day? Look no further than Meadowvale. Rarely available, this lovely duplex offers over 2,800 sq ft of luxury. Perched above the Lutherville Timonium skyline, friendly neighborhood offers beautiful common grounds, green space and pleasant walkability. Relax and entertain in the gourmet kitchen with oversized island; gather and reconnect in the family room after a long day; enjoy outside living on the delightful deck. Quiet and well maintained. Great schools. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, recreation, entertainment, universities, hospitals and commuter routes. Welcome home!



www.essentialsrpm.com

video tour: https://youtu.be/uSXmE4mhTJo



Minimum Application Requirements:

- Everyone 18 and older MUST apply

- Must have monthly gross wages of at least 3x the amount of rent

- Must have good rental and credit history

- Only Credit Scores Above 650 will be considered



Need a minimum of 24 hours notice.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4117450)