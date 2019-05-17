All apartments in Mays Chapel
Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:36 AM

8642 Westford Road

8642 Westford Road · No Longer Available
Location

8642 Westford Road, Mays Chapel, MD 21093
Mays Chapel

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
8642 Westford Road Available 06/01/19 Rarely Available - Sought After Meadowvale in Lutherville Timonium - Looking for a peaceful retreat from the stresses of the day? Look no further than Meadowvale. Rarely available, this lovely duplex offers over 2,800 sq ft of luxury. Perched above the Lutherville Timonium skyline, friendly neighborhood offers beautiful common grounds, green space and pleasant walkability. Relax and entertain in the gourmet kitchen with oversized island; gather and reconnect in the family room after a long day; enjoy outside living on the delightful deck. Quiet and well maintained. Great schools. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, recreation, entertainment, universities, hospitals and commuter routes. Welcome home!

www.essentialsrpm.com
video tour: https://youtu.be/uSXmE4mhTJo

Minimum Application Requirements:
- Everyone 18 and older MUST apply
- Must have monthly gross wages of at least 3x the amount of rent
- Must have good rental and credit history
- Only Credit Scores Above 650 will be considered

Need a minimum of 24 hours notice.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4117450)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8642 Westford Road have any available units?
8642 Westford Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mays Chapel, MD.
Is 8642 Westford Road currently offering any rent specials?
8642 Westford Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8642 Westford Road pet-friendly?
No, 8642 Westford Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mays Chapel.
Does 8642 Westford Road offer parking?
No, 8642 Westford Road does not offer parking.
Does 8642 Westford Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8642 Westford Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8642 Westford Road have a pool?
No, 8642 Westford Road does not have a pool.
Does 8642 Westford Road have accessible units?
No, 8642 Westford Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8642 Westford Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8642 Westford Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8642 Westford Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8642 Westford Road does not have units with air conditioning.
