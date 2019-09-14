7 GLENAMOY RD #201

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Beautifully maintained Two Bedroom and Two Full Baths Condo on the 2nd Floor with Balcony. Large Living Room and Dining Room. Eat in Kitchen with plenty of Cabinets. Lots of closets. Separate Laundry room. Will be Painted and New Carpet installed Easy access to 83 and 695 Available Oct 1st