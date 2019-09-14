All apartments in Mays Chapel
Last updated September 14 2019

7 GLENAMOY RD #201

7 Glenamoy Road · No Longer Available
Location

7 Glenamoy Road, Mays Chapel, MD 21093
Mays Chapel

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
Beautifully maintained Two Bedroom and Two Full Baths Condo on the 2nd Floor with Balcony. Large Living Room and Dining Room. Eat in Kitchen with plenty of Cabinets. Lots of closets. Separate Laundry room. Will be Painted and New Carpet installed Easy access to 83 and 695 Available Oct 1st

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 GLENAMOY RD #201 have any available units?
7 GLENAMOY RD #201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mays Chapel, MD.
What amenities does 7 GLENAMOY RD #201 have?
Some of 7 GLENAMOY RD #201's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 GLENAMOY RD #201 currently offering any rent specials?
7 GLENAMOY RD #201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 GLENAMOY RD #201 pet-friendly?
No, 7 GLENAMOY RD #201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mays Chapel.
Does 7 GLENAMOY RD #201 offer parking?
Yes, 7 GLENAMOY RD #201 offers parking.
Does 7 GLENAMOY RD #201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 GLENAMOY RD #201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 GLENAMOY RD #201 have a pool?
No, 7 GLENAMOY RD #201 does not have a pool.
Does 7 GLENAMOY RD #201 have accessible units?
No, 7 GLENAMOY RD #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 7 GLENAMOY RD #201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 GLENAMOY RD #201 has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 GLENAMOY RD #201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 GLENAMOY RD #201 does not have units with air conditioning.
