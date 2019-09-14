7 GLENAMOY RD #201

Beautifully maintained Two Bedroom and Two Full Baths Condo on the 2nd Floor with Balcony. Large Living Room and Dining Room. Eat in Kitchen with plenty of Cabinets. Lots of closets. Separate Laundry room. Will be Painted and New Carpet installed Easy access to 83 and 695 Available Oct 1st
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
