All apartments in Mays Chapel
Find more places like 20 DICKENS SQUARE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mays Chapel, MD
/
20 DICKENS SQUARE
Last updated February 20 2020 at 8:06 AM

20 DICKENS SQUARE

20 Dickens Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mays Chapel
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

20 Dickens Square, Mays Chapel, MD 21093
Mays Chapel

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Very spacious home Close to the Valley Fields North Park in Lutherville Timonium neighborhood Copperfield Subdivision! 4 B 2 Full & 2 Half Baths move in READY! Huge Country Kitchen w/Wainscotting and the JennAir Cooktop, Brand New Tile floors and New Appliances! Wall Oven & Pantry, Slider to Deck&Yard! Living Room with a chair rail and bump out bay windows! Great Lower Level Family Rm with Wood Burning Fireplace, Raised Hearth and Wood Mantle! WetBar and slider to Patio! Lots of natural light in the bedrooms! Dining Rm w/Chair Rail and pass through to Kitchen! Convenient Location with Timonium - Lutherville light rail station around the corner, minutes away from Towson and Hunt Valley, easy access to I-83!!! Ready to welcome new TENANTS!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 DICKENS SQUARE have any available units?
20 DICKENS SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mays Chapel, MD.
What amenities does 20 DICKENS SQUARE have?
Some of 20 DICKENS SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 DICKENS SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
20 DICKENS SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 DICKENS SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 20 DICKENS SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mays Chapel.
Does 20 DICKENS SQUARE offer parking?
No, 20 DICKENS SQUARE does not offer parking.
Does 20 DICKENS SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 DICKENS SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 DICKENS SQUARE have a pool?
No, 20 DICKENS SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 20 DICKENS SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 20 DICKENS SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 20 DICKENS SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 DICKENS SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 20 DICKENS SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 DICKENS SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mays Chapel 2 Bedroom ApartmentsMays Chapel 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Mays Chapel Apartments with BalconiesMays Chapel Apartments with Pools
Mays Chapel Pet Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDSpry, PAGlenn Dale, MDDamascus, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College