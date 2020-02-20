20 DICKENS SQUARE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Very spacious home Close to the Valley Fields North Park in Lutherville Timonium neighborhood Copperfield Subdivision! 4 B 2 Full & 2 Half Baths move in READY! Huge Country Kitchen w/Wainscotting and the JennAir Cooktop, Brand New Tile floors and New Appliances! Wall Oven & Pantry, Slider to Deck&Yard! Living Room with a chair rail and bump out bay windows! Great Lower Level Family Rm with Wood Burning Fireplace, Raised Hearth and Wood Mantle! WetBar and slider to Patio! Lots of natural light in the bedrooms! Dining Rm w/Chair Rail and pass through to Kitchen! Convenient Location with Timonium - Lutherville light rail station around the corner, minutes away from Towson and Hunt Valley, easy access to I-83!!! Ready to welcome new TENANTS!!!