Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel fireplace ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

BEAUTIFUL 3 Bedroom 2 FULL and 2 HALF Bath End of Group BRICK Townhome in Mays Chapel Village * Features Include: UPDATED eat in kitchen with STAINLESS steel appliances * LARGE living room with SLIDERS to a deck * SPACIOUS master suite * TWO additional bedrooms and FULL bath complete the UPPER level * On the LOWER level you will find a COZY family room with a WOOD burning fireplace, WET bar and an office * FRESHLY painted throughout * Absolutely IMMACULATE!! A MUST SEE!