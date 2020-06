Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Rarely available home in Chapel Gate. 4 bedroom and enclosed loft off Master which could be a 5th bedroom, office or den. Updated kitchen with white cabinets and granite counters. Dining room open to living room with hardwood floors and a wood burning fireplace. Basement has a large bedroom, half bath, wood burning fireplace and walk out to private yard. Don't miss this move in ready home to rent.