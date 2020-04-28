106 CASTLETOWN ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Private and updated throughout. Backs to lovely wooded area. New kitchen with updated cabinets/counters/appliances/freshly painted. Eat-in kitchen plus separate dining room offers loads of options. Separate living room. Separate laundry room. Patio with storage room. New high efficient HVAC. Plenty of parking on one of the best landscaped courts in Mays Chapel. SUPER LANDLORD WHO IS RESPONSIVE TO TENANT ISSUES. Please: No pets, smokers or .vapers. Must have excellent credit. Will not accept applicant who needs co-signer. MOVE IN NOW!