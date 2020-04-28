All apartments in Mays Chapel
106 CASTLETOWN ROAD

106 Castletown Road · No Longer Available
Location

106 Castletown Road, Mays Chapel, MD 21093
Mays Chapel

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Private and updated throughout. Backs to lovely wooded area. New kitchen with updated cabinets/counters/appliances/freshly painted. Eat-in kitchen plus separate dining room offers loads of options. Separate living room. Separate laundry room. Patio with storage room. New high efficient HVAC. Plenty of parking on one of the best landscaped courts in Mays Chapel. SUPER LANDLORD WHO IS RESPONSIVE TO TENANT ISSUES. Please: No pets, smokers or .vapers. Must have excellent credit. Will not accept applicant who needs co-signer. MOVE IN NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 CASTLETOWN ROAD have any available units?
106 CASTLETOWN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mays Chapel, MD.
What amenities does 106 CASTLETOWN ROAD have?
Some of 106 CASTLETOWN ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 CASTLETOWN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
106 CASTLETOWN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 CASTLETOWN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 106 CASTLETOWN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mays Chapel.
Does 106 CASTLETOWN ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 106 CASTLETOWN ROAD offers parking.
Does 106 CASTLETOWN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 106 CASTLETOWN ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 CASTLETOWN ROAD have a pool?
No, 106 CASTLETOWN ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 106 CASTLETOWN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 106 CASTLETOWN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 106 CASTLETOWN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 CASTLETOWN ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 106 CASTLETOWN ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 106 CASTLETOWN ROAD has units with air conditioning.

