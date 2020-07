Amenities

AVAILABLE TO RENT 9/15/2020 - MAX 12 month lease*** Custom Designed Waterfront Home for On and Off Season***Private 1.8 Acre Lot***Deep Water Pier*** 4 of 5 Boat Slips Available!***15 Minutes to Downtown Annapolis***Easy Commute to D.C. or Baltimore***Situated on Whitemarsh Creek*** Easy Access to Chesapeake Bay via Rhode River***Deck Overlooks Water for Sunsets***Screen Porch for Outdoor Dining***Living Room With Vaulted Ceilings***Wall of Windows***Open Floor Plan With Lots of Space***Kitchen With Skylights***Spacious Deck - Gas Grill***Gas Fireplace*** Master Suite with Private Deck Overlooking Water***Rooftop Deck***Outdoor Shower*** TWO Garages for Storage and/or Parking