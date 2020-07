Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard elevator gym parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly bike storage clubhouse hot tub

Go one direction from Horizon Square Apartments in Laurel and you’re having lunch at the Baltimore Inner Harbor. Go the other direction and spend a day exploring DC’s monuments and museums. Closer to home, there are excellent Anne Arundel County schools for the kids. But, a great location is just the beginning of what makes our spacious one, two and three-bedroom floor plans so appealing. Comfort abounds in every room of every residence, rather you prefer a newly renovated apartment or a timeless classic finished apartment, the full complement of work-saving appliances in the kitchen to the generous balcony offer something for everyone. Around the community there’s a myriad of ways to relax, including a sparkling pool for keeping cool, a fitness center to work up a sweat or an outdoor courtyard for some grilling. It’s time for you to come home – to Horizon Square.