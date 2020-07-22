Rent Calculator
Home
/
Maryland City, MD
/
8304 Finchleigh St
Last updated November 27 2019 at 8:45 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8304 Finchleigh St
8304 Finchleigh Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Maryland City
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Location
8304 Finchleigh Street, Maryland City, MD 20724
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
tennis court
AVAILABLE NOW. Beautiful town home with three finished levels,deck,patio,breakfast room,updated island kitchen,walk-in closets. Must see! No smoking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8304 Finchleigh St have any available units?
8304 Finchleigh St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Maryland City, MD
.
What amenities does 8304 Finchleigh St have?
Some of 8304 Finchleigh St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8304 Finchleigh St currently offering any rent specials?
8304 Finchleigh St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8304 Finchleigh St pet-friendly?
No, 8304 Finchleigh St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Maryland City
.
Does 8304 Finchleigh St offer parking?
Yes, 8304 Finchleigh St offers parking.
Does 8304 Finchleigh St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8304 Finchleigh St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8304 Finchleigh St have a pool?
No, 8304 Finchleigh St does not have a pool.
Does 8304 Finchleigh St have accessible units?
No, 8304 Finchleigh St does not have accessible units.
Does 8304 Finchleigh St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8304 Finchleigh St has units with dishwashers.
Does 8304 Finchleigh St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8304 Finchleigh St has units with air conditioning.
