Apartment List
/
MD
/
maryland city
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:18 AM

266 Apartments for rent in Maryland City, MD with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
15 Units Available
Avalon Russett
8185 Scenic Meadow Dr, Maryland City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,733
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,798
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1370 sqft
Conveniently located between Washington D.C. and Baltimore for easy commuting. Complex features pool, tennis court, volleyball court, basketball court and communal media room. All homes have in-unit laundry and individual direct access garages.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Maryland City
10 Units Available
Horizon Square
3563 Fort Meade Rd, Maryland City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,380
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1583 sqft
Conveniently located close to Brockbridge shopping center and popular local dining options. Complex features an Olympic-size swimming pool, multiple manicured courtyards and playground for kids. All units have private balconies and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Maryland City
2 Units Available
Ashley Apartments
3472 Andrew Ct, Maryland City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,450
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1082 sqft
Units have all utilities included, eat-in kitchens and oversized windows. Located close to Target, Walmart and other shopping. Community offers residents picnic areas, walking paths and 24-hour emergency maintenance.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
3527 MARCEY CREEK ROAD
3527 Marcey Creek Road, Maryland City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2346 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with over 2300 square feet of living space.Beautiful hardwood flooring in entry, hallways, kitchen, sunroom, upper staircase and master bedroom.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
3107 River Bend Ct
3107 River Bend Court, Maryland City, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
952 sqft
Move in ready 1st floor condo located in the desired Russett community minutes from Fort Meade and major highways. All major stores within 3 miles distance.
Results within 1 mile of Maryland City
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
Maryland City
73 Units Available
The Residences at Annapolis Junction
10125 Junction Dr, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,350
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1296 sqft
Unique amenities including movie theater, pet spa, saltwater pool, and game room. Perfect location for commuters, near BWI Airport, Amtrak, and Savage MARC Station. Powered partially by wind energy and focused on green living.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
15 Units Available
Crestleigh
9556 Muirkirk Rd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,490
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units have their own private balconies or patios, and residents have access to the community pool table, gym, playground and swimming pool. Located near Baltimore-Washington Parkway and the beautiful Montpelier Mansion.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
14 Units Available
Avalon Laurel
6900 Andersons Way, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,700
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,580
1404 sqft
The Avalon at Laurel is the creme de la creme of Laurel living. Brand new apartments with luxurious kitchens are just the beginning of your journey home!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Steward Tower Apartments
200 Fort Meade Rd, Laurel, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
828 sqft
A charming community just minutes to Washington, D.C. near I-95. Apartments feature oversized closet space, large modern appliances and balconies. On-site amenities include green space. Near public transportation.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
412 LAUREL AVENUE
412 Laurel Avenue, Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1390 sqft
Beautiful Cape Cod near historical downtown Laurel! This home boosts of 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms! Kitchen connected to a big dining room! Huge master bedroom with a full bathroom! Lots of natural light! Very spacious throughout home! Washer

1 of 22

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
North Laurel
1 Unit Available
9055 Manorwood Rd
9055 Manorwood Road, North Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
Gorgeous 3 BD/ 3.5 BA Single Family Home in Laurel! Main level has a spacious living room and dining room with laminate flooring and a fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Maryland City
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:59am
23 Units Available
Foxfire Apartments
8737 Contee Rd, South Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,292
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,687
1260 sqft
Located between Baltimore and Washington, D.C., this luxury community offers residents a tennis court, swimming pool, coffee bar and much more. Units all feature granite counters, walk-in closets and have been recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:40am
$
Kings Contrivance
16 Units Available
Alister Columbia
8909 Early April Way, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,552
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1100 sqft
Luxury features abound: recently renovated with quartz counters, unique wood flooring, elegant lighting and cozy fireplaces. Minutes from I-95 and exclusive resident access to 24-hour gym, refreshing pool, clubhouse and car wash.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:34am
Laurel Lakes
8 Units Available
The Points at Laurel Lakes
8220 Marymont Dr, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,441
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
1012 sqft
Community offers the beauty of a natural lake-front setting, while being close to I-95 for easy access. Recently renovated units feature outdoor patio space, high-end kitchen finishes, and in-unit laundry. Package receiving and business center.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
14 Units Available
The Point at Seven Oaks
300 Gatehouse Ln, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,480
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,886
1152 sqft
Recently renovated and spacious apartment homes with convenient access to Hwy 32 and nearby nature parks. Fully equipped and stylish interiors with community amenities that include a coffee bar, gym, dog park and pool.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:05am
$
13 Units Available
Lake Village Townhomes
8001 Laketowne Ct, Severn, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1018 sqft
Close to BWI and major highways. Townhomes with two to three bedrooms and in-unit laundry. Pet- and family-friendly community with playground and tennis courts. Twenty-four-hour maintenance service.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Orchards At Severn
8317 Severn Orchard Cir, Severn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,088
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,323
1105 sqft
Wood floors, in-unit laundry, alarm systems, and eat-in dining rooms create home-like two-bedroom units. Playground on-site for residents' enjoyment. In a suburban area close to elementary school, parks, and family-friendly amenities.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
54 Units Available
The Residences at Arundel Preserve
7789 Arundel Mills Blvd, Severn, MD
Studio
$1,382
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,597
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,842
1245 sqft
Discover posh appointments in a glamorous pet-friendly community 20 miles south of Baltimore. Units contain granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Pool and gym on site. Close to I-97 and the Severn River Sanctuary.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Duvall Westside
14100 West Side Blvd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,706
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,867
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to 95, equipped with Nest technology, and conveniently located between Montgomery, Howard, and Prince Georges Counties, Modera WestSide is the perfect home for DC and Maryland commuters!
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
33 Units Available
Brompton House
7691 Mandrake Ct, Elkridge, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,569
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,852
1271 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,938
1613 sqft
Smoke-free community offers 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, wine rooms, fireplaces, hardwoods, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with pool, playground, gym and conference room. Easy access to public transit.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:52am
5 Units Available
Fox Rest Apartments
13913 Briarwood Dr, Laurel, MD
Studio
$1,015
396 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,180
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
948 sqft
From the beauty of its elegant design to the convenience of its many outstanding features, Fox Rest Apartments offers you the area's largest floor plans and a charming atmosphere for your most enjoyable living pleasure.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Odenton
13 Units Available
Echelon at Odenton
315 Nevada Ave, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,812
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,033
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,842
1434 sqft
A recently renovated community with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and big closets. On-site pool, playground, fire pit and game room. Pet-friendly. Gym and clubhouse available.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
27 Units Available
Arbors at Arundel Preserve
2109 Piney Branch Cir, Severn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,488
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,848
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,272
1294 sqft
Pet-friendly homes near airport, commuter routes and more, designed in mixture of garden-style and mid-rise. Featuring a pool, gas fireplaces, spacious floor plans and upscale design touches.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Somerset Woods
1833 Richfield Dr, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,414
1125 sqft
Spacious apartments with in-unit laundry, central heating and cooling, choice of hardwood or tile flooring and lots of natural lighting. Close to Patuxent Freeway and I-95. For dining, Case Della Nonna Italian is nearby.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Maryland City, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Maryland City renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Maryland City 1 BedroomsMaryland City 2 BedroomsMaryland City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMaryland City 3 BedroomsMaryland City Accessible Apartments
Maryland City Apartments with BalconyMaryland City Apartments with GarageMaryland City Apartments with GymMaryland City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMaryland City Apartments with Move-in Specials
Maryland City Apartments with ParkingMaryland City Apartments with PoolMaryland City Apartments with Washer-DryerMaryland City Dog Friendly ApartmentsMaryland City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDArnold, MDPotomac, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDOlney, MD
Beltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDEast Riverdale, MDFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MDLargo, MDLinthicum, MDArbutus, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University