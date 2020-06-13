179 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Maryland City, MD

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
16 Units Available
Avalon Russett
8185 Scenic Meadow Dr, Maryland City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,723
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,768
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1370 sqft
Conveniently located between Washington D.C. and Baltimore for easy commuting. Complex features pool, tennis court, volleyball court, basketball court and communal media room. All homes have in-unit laundry and individual direct access garages.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Maryland City
10 Units Available
Horizon Square
3563 Fort Meade Rd, Maryland City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,380
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1583 sqft
Conveniently located close to Brockbridge shopping center and popular local dining options. Complex features an Olympic-size swimming pool, multiple manicured courtyards and playground for kids. All units have private balconies and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Maryland City
2 Units Available
Ashley Apartments
3472 Andrew Ct, Maryland City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,450
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1082 sqft
Units have all utilities included, eat-in kitchens and oversized windows. Located close to Target, Walmart and other shopping. Community offers residents picnic areas, walking paths and 24-hour emergency maintenance.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3503 IVY BANK LN
3503 Ivy Bank Place, Maryland City, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Wow!! 2 Car garage townhouse. Master suite w/vaulted ceilings, luxury soaking tub, separateshower, dual sinks. Eat-in kitchen, separate dining room, Minutes to commuter routes/rail, Ft.Meade, NSA, shopping, and more! Community pools, tennis.

1 of 23

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3264 Nile Ln
3264 Nile Lane, Maryland City, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1888 sqft
AVAILABLE MAY 22, 2020. Spacious 2 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhouse in The Russett. Kitchen has hardwood floors, breakfast bar, pantry and all appliances. Two spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs! Finished basement with walk out via sliding door.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Maryland City
72 Units Available
The Residences at Annapolis Junction
10125 Junction Dr, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,350
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1296 sqft
Unique amenities including movie theater, pet spa, saltwater pool, and game room. Perfect location for commuters, near BWI Airport, Amtrak, and Savage MARC Station. Powered partially by wind energy and focused on green living.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
2 Units Available
Steward Tower Apartments
200 Fort Meade Rd, Laurel, MD
Studio
$1,125
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming community just minutes to Washington, D.C. near I-95. Apartments feature oversized closet space, large modern appliances and balconies. On-site amenities include green space. Near public transportation.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
15 Units Available
Crestleigh
9556 Muirkirk Rd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,490
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units have their own private balconies or patios, and residents have access to the community pool table, gym, playground and swimming pool. Located near Baltimore-Washington Parkway and the beautiful Montpelier Mansion.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
14 Units Available
Avalon Laurel
6900 Andersons Way, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,680
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1404 sqft
The Avalon at Laurel is the creme de la creme of Laurel living. Brand new apartments with luxurious kitchens are just the beginning of your journey home!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
1 Unit Available
Patuxent Place
531 Main St, Laurel, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,475
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Patuxent Place is located in one of the most historic districts in Maryland, making it the perfect choice for those who love the classic charm.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
610 MAIN STREET
610 Main Street, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,250
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully updated condo in a great location. Walking distance to local restaurants & short drive to 95, Highway 1 and 495. Tile floors throughout the open floor plan.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
Odenton
18 Units Available
322 Baldwin
322 Baldwin Rd, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,475
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1073 sqft
Elegant complex with resort-style amenities. Located within a short drive from Baltimore, Washington, D.C. and Annapolis. Each apartment has a private patio and residents enjoy community features such as a fitness center and pool.
Verified

1 of 78

Last updated June 13 at 10:45pm
14 Units Available
The Elms at Stoney Run Village
7581 Stoney Run Dr, Severn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,483
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,888
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1520 sqft
Near I-95 and I-195. Luxury apartments with fully equipped kitchen. Loft ceilings, patio or balcony and personal garages. Amenities include a pool, a sundeck and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
27 Units Available
Arbors at Arundel Preserve
2109 Piney Branch Cir, Severn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,488
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,848
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,272
1294 sqft
Pet-friendly homes near airport, commuter routes and more, designed in mixture of garden-style and mid-rise. Featuring a pool, gas fireplaces, spacious floor plans and upscale design touches.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 07:06pm
15 Units Available
The Point at Seven Oaks
300 Gatehouse Ln, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,480
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,886
1152 sqft
Recently renovated and spacious apartment homes with convenient access to Hwy 32 and nearby nature parks. Fully equipped and stylish interiors with community amenities that include a coffee bar, gym, dog park and pool.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:36pm
$
13 Units Available
Lake Village Townhomes
8001 Laketowne Ct, Severn, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1018 sqft
Close to BWI and major highways. Townhomes with two to three bedrooms and in-unit laundry. Pet- and family-friendly community with playground and tennis courts. Twenty-four-hour maintenance service.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
37 Units Available
The Elms at Shannon's Glen
7811 Shannon's Glen, Jessup, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,571
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,731
1351 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1509 sqft
Modern apartments at Shannon's Glen with sleek kitchens, new cabinetry and counters, and spacious living area. Balconies for entertaining. Bright and updated bathrooms. In-unit laundry for convenience. Easy access to 1-95 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
10 Units Available
Seven Oaks
2100 Sentry Ct, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,676
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1176 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Seven Oaks in Odenton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Kings Contrivance
11 Units Available
Beech's Farm
7260 Eden Brook Dr, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,319
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
53 Units Available
The Residences at Arundel Preserve
7789 Arundel Mills Blvd, Severn, MD
Studio
$1,382
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,597
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,842
1245 sqft
Discover posh appointments in a glamorous pet-friendly community 20 miles south of Baltimore. Units contain granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Pool and gym on site. Close to I-97 and the Severn River Sanctuary.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
29 Units Available
Sherwood Crossing
6731 Old Waterloo Rd, Elkridge, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,405
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1226 sqft
Recently renovated property with convenient Baltimore access via I-95 and Hwy 175. Residences include balcony/patio, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplace. Desirable community features include a pool, tennis court and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Kings Contrivance
6 Units Available
Hamilton at Kings Place
7525 Murray Hill Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,380
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1017 sqft
Conveniently located between Baltimore and Washington, DC, this apartment community features a dog park, fitness trails and a grilling area. The garden-style homes boast upgraded kitchens, intrusion alarms and closets with built-in organizers.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Kings Contrivance
14 Units Available
The Madison at Eden Brook
7310 Eden Brook Dr, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,445
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1017 sqft
Convenient to Columbia between Washington and Baltimore, this apartment home community boasts a 24-hour gym, a pool and fitness trails. Interior features include intrusion alarms, wood-burning fireplaces and in-home laundry.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
33 Units Available
Brompton House
7691 Mandrake Ct, Elkridge, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,569
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,852
1271 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,938
1613 sqft
Smoke-free community offers 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, wine rooms, fireplaces, hardwoods, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with pool, playground, gym and conference room. Easy access to public transit.
City Guide for Maryland City, MD

“My father was a preacher in Maryland and we had crab feasts – with corn on the cob, but no beer, being Methodist – outside on the church lawn.” (– Tori Amos)

You’d think the city named “Maryland City” would be a bigger or more significant place considering it bears the same name as the state. In reality, Maryland City is a small but conveniently located suburban town, right in between Baltimore and Annapolis.  The city is adjacent to the Fort Meade army base, which means that the town is home to a lot of army brats. It also means it has a ton of resources, entertainment and restaurant, for people stationed at the base that can’t travel too far regularly. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Maryland City, MD

Finding an apartment in Maryland City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

