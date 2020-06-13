179 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Maryland City, MD
1 of 27
1 of 13
1 of 62
1 of 21
1 of 23
1 of 25
1 of 27
1 of 13
1 of 39
1 of 11
1 of 13
1 of 16
1 of 78
1 of 29
1 of 2
1 of 25
1 of 51
1 of 25
1 of 30
1 of 20
1 of 20
1 of 27
1 of 17
1 of 70
“My father was a preacher in Maryland and we had crab feasts – with corn on the cob, but no beer, being Methodist – outside on the church lawn.” (– Tori Amos)
You’d think the city named “Maryland City” would be a bigger or more significant place considering it bears the same name as the state. In reality, Maryland City is a small but conveniently located suburban town, right in between Baltimore and Annapolis. The city is adjacent to the Fort Meade army base, which means that the town is home to a lot of army brats. It also means it has a ton of resources, entertainment and restaurant, for people stationed at the base that can’t travel too far regularly. See more
Finding an apartment in Maryland City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.