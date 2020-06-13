/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
71 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Marlton, MD
12900 Woods View St
12900 Woods View Street, Marlton, MD
12900 Woods View St Available 08/03/20 End Unit Townhouse- Upper Marlboro, MD - Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom end unit townhouse with fully finished basement and extra room.
12827 TOWN CENTER WAY
12827 Town Center Way, Marlton, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large TH with 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths , 3 Finished level, Large rec room and den in basement, with full bath. Bay window, Hardwood Floors, Sunroom, and fenced rear yard. This one wont last. Very nice unit. New carpet and freshly painted.
Results within 5 miles of Marlton
Greater Upper Marlboro
3704 Paxmore Court
3704 Paxmore Court, Brock Hall, MD
3704 Paxmore Court Available 07/01/20 4Bd, 3Ba Single Family Home in Quite Upper Marlboro Cul De Sac - This lovely and serene single family home sits at the beginning of a cul de sac surrounded by trees.
5516 GLOVER PARK DRIVE
5516 Glover Park Drive, Westphalia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,399
1280 sqft
New 4 level town home at the Westphalia Town Center, Closing date can be as late as August if needed.
7819 LOCRIS DRIVE
7819 Locris Drive, Rosaryville, MD
Marvelous, move-in ready, detached home with 5 bedrooms & 3 full bathrooms.
13200 HAMPTON FARM LANE
13200 Hamptonf Farm Lane, Brandywine, MD
QUICK MOVE-IN-RENTAL..BEAUTIFUL HOME... PRIVATE LOT, REAR COMPOSITE DECK AND BASKETBALL COURT, UPGRADED FLOORING....CROWN AND CHAIR MOLDING, LIT TRAY CEILINGS... STONE FIREPLACE... CUSTOM PAINT...BONUS ROOM IN BASEMENT..
7803 TALLINN CT
7803 Tallinn Court, Rosaryville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Home ready for new owner; price discount monthly of $50.00 for military or first responders 15, 2020. Exquisite, well maintained 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage single family home. Fully finished walkout basement on a quiet cul-de-sac.
4231 CHARIOT WAY
4231 Chariot Way, Westphalia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
3222 sqft
*APPLICATION DEADLINE OF SUNDAY 6/08 AT 5PM* Luxury townhome in the prestigious Marlboro Ridge community! This 3 bedroom, 2 full/ 2 half bathroom townhome is spread out over three levels.
Greater Upper Marlboro
14609 Governor Sprigg Place
14609 Governor Sprigg Place, Marlboro Village, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2200 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in perfect downtown Upper Marlboro area.
9807 QUIET BROOK LN
9807 Quiet Brook Lane, Clinton, MD
Picture Perfect--Inside and Out! This lovely 4 bedroom, 3 full, updated bath home shines from top to bottom! 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths on the upper level and another bedroom and full bath on the finished lower level plus...
Greater Upper Marlboro
14413 Colonel Fenwick Ct
14413 Colonel Fenwick Court, Marlboro Village, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1500 sqft
Available 04/15/20 Spacious 3-Level TH with Garage Near Amish Market - Property Id: 158996 Platinum Dwellings presents this spacious, brick-front townhouse with a one car garage. The spacious home encompasses three finished levels.
8610 WENDY ST
8610 Wendy Street, Clinton, MD
LOCATION,LOCATION, LOCATION- Well maintained Brick Front Colonial located in Cheltenham Park.
8400 BELLEFONTE LANE
8400 Bellefonte Lane, Clinton, MD
Shows Great. MOVE IN Ready. Private lot. Off Street Parking.Lovely 4 bdrm, 2 ba home with fully finished basement, gourmet kitchen with marble flooring, deck, sunroom,enclosed porch, carport and more. Close to beltway and Andrews Air Force Base.
9314 Fox Run Drive
9314 Fox Run Drive, Clinton, MD
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
Greater Upper Marlboro
4714 COLONEL EWELL COURT
4714 Colonel Ewell Court, Marlboro Village, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2020 sqft
Nice & Updated spacious unit.. New Carpet on the way prior to Any move - In.. Owner Request Good Credit Only & Good Rercent Rental History .. Longer Term Lease Ok as well.. NO PETS..
10519 GENTIAN COURT
10519 Gentian Court, Rosaryville, MD
Gorgeous 5 bedrooms, with 4 full baths & 2 half. Large rooms, lots of light. Two story foyer, kitchen w/island, breakfast nook & hardwood floors. Family room has wood burning fireplace.
Results within 10 miles of Marlton
Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,342
1454 sqft
Welcome to Abberly Square Apartments! Brand-new and ready to satisfy your every need, our luxury apartments in Waldorf, MD are the perfect blend of urban sophistication and casual relaxation. Near Washington, D.C.
Admiral Place
4400 Rena Rd, Suitland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
973 sqft
Cable-ready modern apartments with every convenience available. Large apartments with central air and heat, ceiling fans, and big walk-in closets. Picnic area, park-like grounds and pet-friendly.
Tapestry Largo Station
9300 Lottsford Rd, Largo, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,496
1417 sqft
Luxurious, pet-friendly units with in-unit laundry and patio/balcony offer proximity to the Metro. Enjoy the yoga studio, fitness center, lush courtyards, and community hub. Minutes from Redskin Stadium. Plenty of shopping nearby.
The Villages at Morgan Metro
8251 Ridgefield Blvd, Landover, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1276 sqft
Home can be as relaxing as a walk in the park at The Villages at Morgan Metro. Spectacular and spacious garden and townhomes sit nestled in the lush beauty of more than 180 acres of greenery, trails and outdoor living.
Suitland-Silver Hill
Andrews Ridge
5635 Regency Park Ct, Suitland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,524
1249 sqft
A newly renovated community with upgraded kitchens and impressive baths. It is located a short drive away from the metro station for easy commuting in and out of the area.
Suitland-Silver Hill
The Avanti
6501 Hil Mar Dr, District Heights, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1215 sqft
Newly renovated apartment homes that overlook a creek. The apartment community features a pool, a gym and playgrounds. Easy access to Interstate 495, and close to Richie Station, MGM and the Boulevard Capital Centre.
Tribeca at Camp Springs
4701 Old Soper Rd, Camp Springs, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
1625 sqft
A modern, upscale community. Community amenities include a pool, clubroom, business center, putting green and play area. Each home features granite countertops, custom cabinetry, large kitchens and high ceilings. Pets allowed.
Courts at Walker Mill
6936 Walker Mill Rd, Capitol Heights, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
943 sqft
Courts at Walker Mill are humble apartments with a respectable grounds and an Olympic-sized pool. There is a playground for children, and the studio-esque style apartments have a large feel.
