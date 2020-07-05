12301 Percil Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Beautiful 4-5BR/3BA Single Family in Upper Marlboro. Step into the living room which features a wood fireplace, and separate dining room. There is an eat-in kitchen with updated appliances, pantry and breakfast bar. The master bedroom has a massive walk-in closet and private bath. There are also 3 additional spacious bedrooms on the main level and a full hall bath. The finished lower level has 4th bedroom with a walk-out to the backyard. Another room provides additional living space in the lower level to use!



-Close to Neighborhood Pool and Park

-Close to Rt. 301 and 5

-Close to Rosaryville State Park, Andrews Air Force Base



Pets considered under 25 lbs on a case by case basis with additional deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.651.4942 or email echaney@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



(RLNE5414978)