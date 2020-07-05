All apartments in Marlton
Last updated January 15 2020

12301 Percil Ln

12301 Percil Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12301 Percil Lane, Marlton, MD 20772

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Beautiful 4-5BR/3BA Single Family in Upper Marlboro. Step into the living room which features a wood fireplace, and separate dining room. There is an eat-in kitchen with updated appliances, pantry and breakfast bar. The master bedroom has a massive walk-in closet and private bath. There are also 3 additional spacious bedrooms on the main level and a full hall bath. The finished lower level has 4th bedroom with a walk-out to the backyard. Another room provides additional living space in the lower level to use!

-Close to Neighborhood Pool and Park
-Close to Rt. 301 and 5
-Close to Rosaryville State Park, Andrews Air Force Base

Pets considered under 25 lbs on a case by case basis with additional deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.651.4942 or email echaney@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

(RLNE5414978)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12301 Percil Ln have any available units?
12301 Percil Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marlton, MD.
What amenities does 12301 Percil Ln have?
Some of 12301 Percil Ln's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12301 Percil Ln currently offering any rent specials?
12301 Percil Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12301 Percil Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 12301 Percil Ln is pet friendly.
Does 12301 Percil Ln offer parking?
No, 12301 Percil Ln does not offer parking.
Does 12301 Percil Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12301 Percil Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12301 Percil Ln have a pool?
Yes, 12301 Percil Ln has a pool.
Does 12301 Percil Ln have accessible units?
No, 12301 Percil Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 12301 Percil Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 12301 Percil Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12301 Percil Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 12301 Percil Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

