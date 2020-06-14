55 Apartments for rent in Marlboro Village, MD with hardwood floors
Marlboro Village could have very well been known as "Marlborough Village" if not for a postal clerk who didn't like the look of the "ugh" at the end of the original name. He omitted the offending letters when he made the rubber postage stamp, and the unofficial spelling eventually stuck.
Located in Prince George's County, Marlboro Village began as a part of the town of Upper Marlboro. It separated in 2010, taking much of Upper Marlboro's residential property with it. The town is bounded by the 202 to the east, Route 4 to the south and the western branch of the Patuxent River to the West. It features horse farms, luxury estates, single-unit homes and apartments, all within 3.9 square miles. Marlboro Village lies on the edge of the sprawling DC Metro Area, putting you within 20 minutes of the big city to the west as well as the Chesapeake Bay to the east. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Marlboro Village renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.