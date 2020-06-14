Apartment List
55 Apartments for rent in Marlboro Village, MD with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Marlboro Village renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean...

Greater Upper Marlboro
1 Unit Available
14413 Colonel Fenwick Ct
14413 Colonel Fenwick Court, Marlboro Village, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1500 sqft
Available 04/15/20 Spacious 3-Level TH with Garage Near Amish Market - Property Id: 158996 Platinum Dwellings presents this spacious, brick-front townhouse with a one car garage. The spacious home encompasses three finished levels.
Results within 5 miles of Marlboro Village

1 Unit Available
10105 Prince place, #104
10105 Prince Place, Largo, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,399
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 06/15/20 A Gorgeous 1BR Luxury Condo/All utilities included - Property Id: 300631 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath beautiful Condo for Rent in Largo/Upper Marlboro Area.

1 Unit Available
10512 Lake Arbor Way - Lake Arbor 10512
10512 Lake Arbor Way, Lake Arbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,335
1930 sqft
10512 Lake Arbor Way - Lake Arbor 10512 Available 08/17/20 Large Single Family Home! Bowie, MD - Large single family home in Lake Arbor community. Community features golf, a pool, tot lots, shopping and more.

1 Unit Available
919 Lake Shore Dr
919 Lake Shore Drive, Lake Arbor, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
To rent fully upgraded 3 level 4BR town home in Lake Arbor area. 3 full and 1 half baths. Hardwood flooring throughout main and upper level and fully tiled beautiful flooring in the basement. Upgraded Kitchen cabinets, countertop, and backsplash.

1 Unit Available
98 Old Enterprise Road
98 Old Enterprise Road, Kettering, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1920 sqft
4BR Upper Marlboro townhome - Spacious renovated town home boasts 4 Bedrooms, 1 full bath and two half baths. Updated kitchen with new counter tops, cabinets, black appliances, and ceramic floors.

1 Unit Available
5516 GLOVER PARK DRIVE
5516 Glover Park Drive, Westphalia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,399
1280 sqft
New 4 level town home at the Westphalia Town Center, Closing date can be as late as August if needed.

1 Unit Available
10202 PRINCE PLACE
10202 Prince Place, Largo, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,350
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to this well maintained one bedroom condo that features a large living and dining area, hardwood flooring throughout, a spacious balcony with huge sliding glass doors off of the living room and dining room respectively, a huge walk-in

1 Unit Available
12827 TOWN CENTER WAY
12827 Town Center Way, Marlton, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1700 sqft
Large TH with 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths , 3 Finished level, Large rec room and den in basement, with full bath. Bay window, Hardwood Floors, Sunroom, and fenced rear yard. This one wont last. Very nice unit. New carpet and freshly painted.

1 Unit Available
1262 PATRIOT LANE
1262 Patriot Lane, Bowie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1160 sqft
Vacant and available for showings! All floors, carpet and ceramic tile in bathrooms have been recently steam cleaned to eliminate COVID-19 concerns.

1 Unit Available
12320 OPEN VIEW LANE
12320 Open View Lane, Kettering, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1570 sqft
Luxury rental. Very modern. Great community. Garage, fresh paint, 2 level new hardwood floor. granite counter tops. fireplace, washer-dryer, balcony off each bedroom. Cathedral ceilings in foyer and living room.

1 Unit Available
10519 GENTIAN COURT
10519 Gentian Court, Rosaryville, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,850
3354 sqft
Gorgeous 5 bedrooms, with 4 full baths & 2 half. Large rooms, lots of light. Two story foyer, kitchen w/island, breakfast nook & hardwood floors. Family room has wood burning fireplace.
Results within 10 miles of Marlboro Village
77 Units Available
The Villages at Morgan Metro
8251 Ridgefield Blvd, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1276 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,415
1416 sqft
Home can be as relaxing as a walk in the park at The Villages at Morgan Metro. Spectacular and spacious garden and townhomes sit nestled in the lush beauty of more than 180 acres of greenery, trails and outdoor living.
25 Units Available
Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro
8100 Gibbs Way, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,485
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,742
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,318
1548 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units with jaw-dropping details like 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, fireplaces, impressive patio vistas and built-in bookshelves. Enjoy clubhouse with gym, pool and internet cafe. Grill on site.
Suitland-Silver Hill
11 Units Available
The Residences at Silver Hill
3501 Terrace Dr, Silver Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,300
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
900 sqft
Modern apartments located along Highway 458 and close to Suitland Parkway. Features include designer kitchens, a full selection of house appliances and in-unit laundry. Includes a courtyard, a community garden and a playground.
8 Units Available
Courts at Walker Mill
6936 Walker Mill Rd, Capitol Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
784 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
943 sqft
Courts at Walker Mill are humble apartments with a respectable grounds and an Olympic-sized pool. There is a playground for children, and the studio-esque style apartments have a large feel.
10 Units Available
Governors Green
16501 Governor Bridge Rd, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,570
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,385
1216 sqft
Modern kitchens, ample storage, and private balconies and patios with each apartment. On-site community amenities include pool, playground and grilling area. Pet and family friendly.
18 Units Available
Heather Ridge Apartment Homes
16021 English Oaks Ave, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1107 sqft
Located in a tranquil community just minutes from Annapolis and Baltimore. On-site 24-hour fitness center, indoor basketball court and racquetball court. Apartments feature modern, updated kitchens and bathrooms. Near Route 50 and 301.
22 Units Available
The Remy Apartments
7730 Harkins Rd, Lanham, MD
Studio
$1,418
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,624
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1088 sqft
Luxury community offers restaurants, celebration room, indoor fireplaces and pool with cabanas. Units include washer/dryer, open floor plans and electronic door lock systems. Great location in Harkins district, near Orange Line Metro and MARC train.
11 Units Available
The Bowen
14909 Health Center Dr, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,804
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments with bamboo-style flooring, vaulted 9-foot ceilings, and spa-inspired bathrooms with deep soaking tubs. Units equipped with intrusion alarm systems and smart systems to control lights and thermostat remotely.
Suitland-Silver Hill
4 Units Available
Avenue Apartments
6311 Pennsylvania Ave, Forestville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,186
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Highway 4 and yards from Great Eastern Shopping Center. Open-plan apartments with patio or balcony, hardwood floors and a fully equipped kitchen. Community includes a pool, a playground and a gym.
2 Units Available
Admiral Place
4400 Rena Rd, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
835 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
973 sqft
Cable-ready modern apartments with every convenience available. Large apartments with central air and heat, ceiling fans, and big walk-in closets. Picnic area, park-like grounds and pet-friendly.
14 Units Available
Tapestry Largo Station
9300 Lottsford Rd, Largo, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,798
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
1235 sqft
Luxurious, pet-friendly units with in-unit laundry and patio/balcony offer proximity to the Metro. Enjoy the yoga studio, fitness center, lush courtyards, and community hub. Minutes from Redskin Stadium. Plenty of shopping nearby.
17 Units Available
Lexington Court
5284 Marlboro Pike Suite 303, Capitol Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,210
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
771 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,652
950 sqft
Residents enjoy units with ceiling fan, 2-inch blinds, and garbage disposal. Community includes coffee cafe, dog park, and ample visitor parking. Excellent location for commuters, close to major interstates.
131 Units Available
Allure Apollo
4401 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,618
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,173
1219 sqft
At Allure Apollo, enjoy the space of the suburbs with the city conveniences you desire. Stay home and hit the 24-hour gym, resort- style pool or relax by the fire pit.
City Guide for Marlboro Village, MD

Marlboro Village could have very well been known as "Marlborough Village" if not for a postal clerk who didn't like the look of the "ugh" at the end of the original name. He omitted the offending letters when he made the rubber postage stamp, and the unofficial spelling eventually stuck.

Located in Prince George's County, Marlboro Village began as a part of the town of Upper Marlboro. It separated in 2010, taking much of Upper Marlboro's residential property with it. The town is bounded by the 202 to the east, Route 4 to the south and the western branch of the Patuxent River to the West. It features horse farms, luxury estates, single-unit homes and apartments, all within 3.9 square miles. Marlboro Village lies on the edge of the sprawling DC Metro Area, putting you within 20 minutes of the big city to the west as well as the Chesapeake Bay to the east. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Marlboro Village, MD

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Marlboro Village renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

