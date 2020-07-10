13867 LORD FAIRFAX PLACE

Amenities

Stunning Villages of Marlboro home just hit the market in Upper Marlboro!! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and 1306 sq ft of living space. The first floor features a fully upgraded kitchen with brand new SS appliances, and granite counter tops. 3 upper lvl BRs, 2 full bathrooms. brand new roof and windows. Close to major highways and located just minutes from DC.~ It won~t last long. Call John today to schedule an appointment to come see it 443-515-7555! A video tour has been included in this listing for your viewing pleasure!