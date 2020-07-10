All apartments in Marlboro Village
13867 LORD FAIRFAX PLACE
Last updated June 2 2020 at 6:29 AM

13867 LORD FAIRFAX PLACE

13867 Lord Fairfax Place · No Longer Available
Location

13867 Lord Fairfax Place, Marlboro Village, MD 20772
Greater Upper Marlboro

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Stunning Villages of Marlboro home just hit the market in Upper Marlboro!! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and 1306 sq ft of living space. The first floor features a fully upgraded kitchen with brand new SS appliances, and granite counter tops. 3 upper lvl BRs, 2 full bathrooms. brand new roof and windows. Close to major highways and located just minutes from DC.~ It won~t last long. Call John today to schedule an appointment to come see it 443-515-7555! A video tour has been included in this listing for your viewing pleasure!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13867 LORD FAIRFAX PLACE have any available units?
13867 LORD FAIRFAX PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marlboro Village, MD.
Is 13867 LORD FAIRFAX PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
13867 LORD FAIRFAX PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13867 LORD FAIRFAX PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 13867 LORD FAIRFAX PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marlboro Village.
Does 13867 LORD FAIRFAX PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 13867 LORD FAIRFAX PLACE offers parking.
Does 13867 LORD FAIRFAX PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13867 LORD FAIRFAX PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13867 LORD FAIRFAX PLACE have a pool?
No, 13867 LORD FAIRFAX PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 13867 LORD FAIRFAX PLACE have accessible units?
No, 13867 LORD FAIRFAX PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 13867 LORD FAIRFAX PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13867 LORD FAIRFAX PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13867 LORD FAIRFAX PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13867 LORD FAIRFAX PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

