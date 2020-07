Amenities

pet friendly courtyard range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

One bedroom with bonus room. Great space for an office or den. Private entrance with access to small courtyard area. Heat, water, sewer and trash are all included in the rent. Off street parking in the rear of the building. I'm sorry but we cannot accept pets in this unit. Please fill out the required application on our website at sspropertyservicesllc.managebuilding.com . There is no fee and we will not run a credit check. Questions? Call/text Katie at (410)775-1500.