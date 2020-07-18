All apartments in Lochearn
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:16 AM

6503 Woodgreen Circle - 1

6503 Woodgreen Circle · (410) 921-9727
Location

6503 Woodgreen Circle, Lochearn, MD 21207

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,775

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1224 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
3BR, 2 FULL BATH, 2 HALF BATH Townhouse Available in the Windsor Mill Manor neighborhood of Baltimore County; BRHP OPPORTUNITY AREA; Newly renovated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances including stove, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher; Large deck accessible from dining room entrance; Unfinished basement is perfect for storage and equipped with washer/dryer; Half baths on main level and basement; Full baths off 2nd level hallway and master bedroom; HOUSING VOUCHERS WELCOME; Copy this link to your browser to view the video tour and schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1986655?source=marketing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6503 Woodgreen Circle - 1 have any available units?
6503 Woodgreen Circle - 1 has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6503 Woodgreen Circle - 1 have?
Some of 6503 Woodgreen Circle - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6503 Woodgreen Circle - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
6503 Woodgreen Circle - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6503 Woodgreen Circle - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 6503 Woodgreen Circle - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lochearn.
Does 6503 Woodgreen Circle - 1 offer parking?
No, 6503 Woodgreen Circle - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 6503 Woodgreen Circle - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6503 Woodgreen Circle - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6503 Woodgreen Circle - 1 have a pool?
No, 6503 Woodgreen Circle - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 6503 Woodgreen Circle - 1 have accessible units?
No, 6503 Woodgreen Circle - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 6503 Woodgreen Circle - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6503 Woodgreen Circle - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 6503 Woodgreen Circle - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6503 Woodgreen Circle - 1 has units with air conditioning.
