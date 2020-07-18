6503 Woodgreen Circle - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry

3BR, 2 FULL BATH, 2 HALF BATH Townhouse Available in the Windsor Mill Manor neighborhood of Baltimore County; BRHP OPPORTUNITY AREA; Newly renovated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances including stove, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher; Large deck accessible from dining room entrance; Unfinished basement is perfect for storage and equipped with washer/dryer; Half baths on main level and basement; Full baths off 2nd level hallway and master bedroom; HOUSING VOUCHERS WELCOME; Copy this link to your browser to view the video tour and schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1986655?source=marketing