**Popular Leisure World with ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, full size washer & dryer, new carpet and fresh paint. Close to Giant Food, shops, Olney, restaurants, & more.*** Must be 55+ to live in Leisure World** ** Pets allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!!