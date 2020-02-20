2338 Red Eagle Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool

UPDATED 2 Bed/2.5 Bath Condo for Rent - Property Id: 168658



WELL MAINTAINED 2 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Condo at Parker Farm, recently updated - ALL ROOMS FRESHLY PAINTED, NEW CARPET AND NEWER WINDOWS.



2 Master Bedrooms with attached full bathrooms. Wall to wall carpet, Ceiling fans in both bedrooms and great room. Community Pool. COMPLETELY RENOVATED SHOPPING CENTER ACROSS STREET WITH NEW ALDI SUPERMARKET, STARBUCKS, LA FITNESS, AND MORE! Unit comes with TWO PARKING PERMITS for dedicated parking lot. ONE SPACE IS RESERVED FOR UNIT.



Available now. Rent for $1,850/month plus utilities. One month security deposit on annual lease required. Landlord is original owner, non-smoker and non-pet owner. Parker Farm is an established development across Bel Pre Road from Del Mercado Plaza Shopping Center. The nearest Metro station is Glenmont on the Red Line. Less than a mile to ICC ACCESS. Background/Credit Check and Employment verification required!



PETS: 1 small dog or cat allowed - Requires non refundable Pet Fee of $300 up front or $25/month in add'l rent.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/168658

Property Id 168658



(RLNE5370976)