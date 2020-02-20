All apartments in Layhill
Find more places like 2338 Red Eagle Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Layhill, MD
/
2338 Red Eagle Ct
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

2338 Red Eagle Ct

2338 Red Eagle Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2338 Red Eagle Court, Layhill, MD 20906

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
UPDATED 2 Bed/2.5 Bath Condo for Rent - Property Id: 168658

WELL MAINTAINED 2 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Condo at Parker Farm, recently updated - ALL ROOMS FRESHLY PAINTED, NEW CARPET AND NEWER WINDOWS.

2 Master Bedrooms with attached full bathrooms. Wall to wall carpet, Ceiling fans in both bedrooms and great room. Community Pool. COMPLETELY RENOVATED SHOPPING CENTER ACROSS STREET WITH NEW ALDI SUPERMARKET, STARBUCKS, LA FITNESS, AND MORE! Unit comes with TWO PARKING PERMITS for dedicated parking lot. ONE SPACE IS RESERVED FOR UNIT.

Available now. Rent for $1,850/month plus utilities. One month security deposit on annual lease required. Landlord is original owner, non-smoker and non-pet owner. Parker Farm is an established development across Bel Pre Road from Del Mercado Plaza Shopping Center. The nearest Metro station is Glenmont on the Red Line. Less than a mile to ICC ACCESS. Background/Credit Check and Employment verification required!

PETS: 1 small dog or cat allowed - Requires non refundable Pet Fee of $300 up front or $25/month in add'l rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/168658
Property Id 168658

(RLNE5370976)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2338 Red Eagle Ct have any available units?
2338 Red Eagle Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Layhill, MD.
What amenities does 2338 Red Eagle Ct have?
Some of 2338 Red Eagle Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2338 Red Eagle Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2338 Red Eagle Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2338 Red Eagle Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2338 Red Eagle Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2338 Red Eagle Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2338 Red Eagle Ct offers parking.
Does 2338 Red Eagle Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2338 Red Eagle Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2338 Red Eagle Ct have a pool?
Yes, 2338 Red Eagle Ct has a pool.
Does 2338 Red Eagle Ct have accessible units?
No, 2338 Red Eagle Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2338 Red Eagle Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2338 Red Eagle Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 2338 Red Eagle Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2338 Red Eagle Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Fairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDColesville, MDGlenmont, MDAspen Hill, MDCloverly, MDLeisure World, MDOlney, MD
White Oak, MDNorth Kensington, MDFairland, MDCalverton, MDSouth Kensington, MDBurtonsville, MDForest Glen, MDRedland, MDBeltsville, MDAdelphi, MDCollege Park, MDTakoma Park, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityHoward Community College
University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-Baltimore County
University of Maryland-College Park