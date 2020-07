Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful colonial on a quiet cul-de-sac. New appliances, granite counters, new carpet and beautiful hardwood floors thru out home.Renovated master bath. New vanities, new carpet and floors throughout. Built in bookshelves surrounding fireplace. Large, fenced rear yard with a screened in patio. Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit. Great location, close to MD-200.