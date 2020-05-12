14410 ASTRODOME DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking guest parking

Updated TH 3 level with 2 large bedrooms plus den (can be used as third bedroom with windows and closet), 2 full baths. Full kitchen with eat-in area, newer appliances and granite counter tops. Living and dining room with large sliding door to fenced backyard. Hardwood floor and tiles throughout the house. Full size washer and dryer in the lower level. Central AC and gas heating/cooking. Two assigned parking spaces with visitor parking available*.Rent includes Water bill, HOA fee, lawn mowing, trash and snow removal. *No pickup truck or commercial van allowed in the community.