Last updated May 12 2020 at 12:26 AM

14410 ASTRODOME DRIVE

14410 Astrodome Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

14410 Astrodome Drive, Layhill, MD 20906

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
Updated TH 3 level with 2 large bedrooms plus den (can be used as third bedroom with windows and closet), 2 full baths. Full kitchen with eat-in area, newer appliances and granite counter tops. Living and dining room with large sliding door to fenced backyard. Hardwood floor and tiles throughout the house. Full size washer and dryer in the lower level. Central AC and gas heating/cooking. Two assigned parking spaces with visitor parking available*.Rent includes Water bill, HOA fee, lawn mowing, trash and snow removal. *No pickup truck or commercial van allowed in the community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14410 ASTRODOME DRIVE have any available units?
14410 ASTRODOME DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Layhill, MD.
What amenities does 14410 ASTRODOME DRIVE have?
Some of 14410 ASTRODOME DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14410 ASTRODOME DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14410 ASTRODOME DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14410 ASTRODOME DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14410 ASTRODOME DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Layhill.
Does 14410 ASTRODOME DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 14410 ASTRODOME DRIVE offers parking.
Does 14410 ASTRODOME DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14410 ASTRODOME DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14410 ASTRODOME DRIVE have a pool?
No, 14410 ASTRODOME DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 14410 ASTRODOME DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14410 ASTRODOME DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14410 ASTRODOME DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14410 ASTRODOME DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14410 ASTRODOME DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14410 ASTRODOME DRIVE has units with air conditioning.

