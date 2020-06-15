3176 Shiloh Ct

Amenities
Newly renovated townhouse with updated kitchen, bathroom, siding, double pane windows, 6-panel doors, flooring and more. Main level with a spacious eat-in kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances and a living room which opens to the fenced back yard. Upper level with three bedrooms and full bath. Close proximity to public transportation, shopping and school systems not to mention a quick commute to Baltimore, Annapolis and all major roadways! This property is move-in ready and an overall Great Value!