3176 Shiloh Ct

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly renovated townhouse with updated kitchen, bathroom, siding, double pane windows, 6-panel doors, flooring and more. Main level with a spacious eat-in kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances and a living room which opens to the fenced back yard. Upper level with three bedrooms and full bath. Close proximity to public transportation, shopping and school systems not to mention a quick commute to Baltimore, Annapolis and all major roadways! This property is move-in ready and an overall Great Value!