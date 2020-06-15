All apartments in Lansdowne
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:17 AM

3176 Shiloh Ct

3176 Shiloh Court · (301) 437-3324
Location

3176 Shiloh Court, Lansdowne, MD 21227
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1024 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly renovated townhouse with updated kitchen, bathroom, siding, double pane windows, 6-panel doors, flooring and more. Main level with a spacious eat-in kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances and a living room which opens to the fenced back yard. Upper level with three bedrooms and full bath. Close proximity to public transportation, shopping and school systems not to mention a quick commute to Baltimore, Annapolis and all major roadways! This property is move-in ready and an overall Great Value!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3176 Shiloh Ct have any available units?
3176 Shiloh Ct has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3176 Shiloh Ct have?
Some of 3176 Shiloh Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3176 Shiloh Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3176 Shiloh Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3176 Shiloh Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3176 Shiloh Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3176 Shiloh Ct offer parking?
No, 3176 Shiloh Ct does not offer parking.
Does 3176 Shiloh Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3176 Shiloh Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3176 Shiloh Ct have a pool?
No, 3176 Shiloh Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3176 Shiloh Ct have accessible units?
No, 3176 Shiloh Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3176 Shiloh Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3176 Shiloh Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3176 Shiloh Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 3176 Shiloh Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
