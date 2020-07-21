All apartments in Lansdowne
Find more places like 121 3rd Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lansdowne, MD
/
121 3rd Ave
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:17 AM

121 3rd Ave

121 3rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lansdowne
See all
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

121 3rd Avenue, Lansdowne, MD 21227
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated 5 Bedroom SFH in Halethorpe! - Spacious 5 bedroom single family home in Halethorpe! Modern open floorplan features wood flooring throughout the large living area and separate dining space with ample room to entertain! Huge fully renovated kitchen comes well-equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and sleek white cabinetry. Two comfortable bedrooms and shared full bath round out the main level floorplan while 3 additional bedrooms along with a shared full bath can be found on the upper level. Fully fenced rear yard and washer/dryer included!

Pets welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

(RLNE5359758)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 3rd Ave have any available units?
121 3rd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lansdowne, MD.
What amenities does 121 3rd Ave have?
Some of 121 3rd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 3rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
121 3rd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 3rd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 121 3rd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 121 3rd Ave offer parking?
No, 121 3rd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 121 3rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 121 3rd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 3rd Ave have a pool?
No, 121 3rd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 121 3rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 121 3rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 121 3rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 3rd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 121 3rd Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 3rd Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highland Village Townhomes
3953 McDowell Ln
Lansdowne, MD 21227
Riverview Townhomes
600 5th Ave
Lansdowne, MD 21227

Similar Pages

Lansdowne 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLansdowne 2 Bedroom Apartments
Lansdowne Apartments with ParkingLansdowne Dog Friendly Apartments
Lansdowne Pet Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDParole, MDRossville, MDBrooklyn Park, MDJessup, MD
Savage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDJoppatowne, MDDistrict Heights, MDLargo, MDLanham, MDTimonium, MDLake Arbor, MDMarlboro Village, MDCapitol Heights, MDCheverly, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lansdowne Baltimore Highlands

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityCommunity College of Baltimore County
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University