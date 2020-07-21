121 3rd Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Renovated 5 Bedroom SFH in Halethorpe! - Spacious 5 bedroom single family home in Halethorpe! Modern open floorplan features wood flooring throughout the large living area and separate dining space with ample room to entertain! Huge fully renovated kitchen comes well-equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and sleek white cabinetry. Two comfortable bedrooms and shared full bath round out the main level floorplan while 3 additional bedrooms along with a shared full bath can be found on the upper level. Fully fenced rear yard and washer/dryer included!



Pets welcome with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/



(RLNE5359758)