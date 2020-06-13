Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 AM

102 Apartments for rent in Lake Shore, MD with balcony

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
Green Haven
1 Unit Available
8130 Hog Neck Road
8130 Hog Neck Road, Lake Shore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1200 sqft
Clean 3 bedroom 1 bath lower Apartment with off street parking. Large patio area off kitchen. Close to shopping and route 100. Rent includes water and propane for hot water heater. TEXT Tom @ 410-703-2221 to schedule your showing.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
8172 FOREST GLEN DRIVE
8172 Forest Glen Drive, Lake Shore, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,000
832 sqft
Charming ranch style bungalow on deep water on Main Creek in Pasadena is ready for your client now. Lease can start immediately. The property is furnished. It is a rancher with a stepdown family room with fireplace.

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
8350 BEACHWOOD PARK ROAD
8350 Beachwood Park Road, Lake Shore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1649 sqft
FURNISHED WATERFRONT RETREAT HOUSE-Located on The Magothy River short-term winter lease September 1-April 30th.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Shore

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
6 NICHOLSON DRIVE
6 Nicholson Drive, Severna Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1056 sqft
Available August 1. 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Baths. Detached Single Family Home + Garage with Water Access. Hardwood Flooring on Main Level. Separate Dining Room Adjacent to Sunroom with Pellet Stove.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Green Haven
1 Unit Available
7814 SOLARI CT #47
7814 Solari Court, Pasadena, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
This is offered fully-furnished only. It is a turn-key rental - includes TVs, DVD, linens, towels, blankets, window treatments, and more. Supplied Kitchen necessities pots/pans, dishes, flatware...and lots of other items.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Shore
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:05am
$
Arnold
4 Units Available
Oakland Hills
614 Oakland Hills Dr, Arnold, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,699
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
1037 sqft
Spacious units include luxurious details like a fireplace, dishwasher and patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community is located near attractions like The Bay Hills golf course and the Naval Academy.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:57am
$
Glen Burnie
14 Units Available
Americana Southdale
7847 Americana Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,199
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1085 sqft
Beautiful apartments have hardwood floors, plush carpet and large walk-in closets. The complex has a swimming pool and a playground. Located near Governor Ritchie Highway and several top restaurants.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 06:54am
13 Units Available
Creekstone Village Apartments
8115 Evening Star Dr, Pasadena, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,538
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,948
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,392
1484 sqft
Contemporary homes feature stunning kitchens with granite counters and high-end appliances. Convenient living with in-unit laundry, bathtubs and ample natural light. Enjoy the pool, fire pit, 24-hour gym and much more.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
19 Units Available
TGM Creekside Village
303 Maple Tree Drive, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,340
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1250 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Creekside Village in Glen Burnie. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:50am
Arnold
13 Units Available
Bay Hills
451 Shore Acres Rd, Arnold, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,568
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,711
1032 sqft
Bay Hills Apartments is a beautiful apartment home community in Arnold, Maryland with fantastic views overlooking the Bay Hills golf course! Nestled in an established and peaceful residential area close to the highly coveted Broadneck school
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Glen Burnie
7 Units Available
Gatewater Landing
7357 Ridgewater Ct, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,220
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
893 sqft
Glamorous Glen Burnie homes, close to major local employers like Southwest Airlines and Under Armour. Residents can relax by the private pier or take a dip in the swimming pool. Suites come with gas appliances.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
765 TICONDEROGA AVENUE
765 Ticonderoga Avenue, Severna Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
2586 sqft
Great opportunity to live in the highly desired area of Severna Park. This beautiful home offer is over 2600 finished square feet on three levels. There are 2 master suites on the upper level with 2 full baths.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
706 Southern Hills Dr
706 Southern Hills Dr, Cape St. Claire, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1015 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Spacious Condo Located in Great School District - Property Id: 300295 CONDO AVAILABLE FOR RENT: ?AUG 2020?1,015 Sq. ft. $1,500/mo.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1476 SHARPS POINT RD
1476 Sharps Point Road, Anne Arundel County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
Plenty of space to spread out in this four bedroom, two and a half bath, home, with over 3,600 finished square feet. There is also an office on the main level, and a two car garage.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
649 Saltzman Road
649 Saltzman Road, Severna Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1300 sqft
Clean 3 Bedroom 2 Bath duplex, unfinished basement in Severna Park. Large fenced yard with a deck . Available June 20. Dog considered with reference and pet fee. TEXT Tom 410.703.2221 to schedule your showing

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
Green Haven
1 Unit Available
364 Hickory Nut Court
364 Hickory Nut Court, Pasadena, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fresh paint and carpet will greet you as you walk into this unit. Eat in kitchen, large deck with fenced in backyard. Finished basement with full bath, TEXT Tom - 410.703.2221 to schedule your showing. Refer to Hickory Nut Ct.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Cape St. Claire
1 Unit Available
1155 PINE TREE DR
1155 Pine Tree Drive, Cape St. Claire, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1228 sqft
Lease begins July 1st. Minimum credit score of 650 and minimum monthly income of $3800. Credit and background check: $40 per person. Lovely, updated cottage with large great room, eat-in kitchen, den, fenced-in yard with large deck and shed.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
149 NORTHWAY
149 Northway, Severna Park, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2000 sqft
LOVELY 4BR 3BA HOME W/ HARDWOOD FLOORS, UPDATED KITCHEN AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, WALKOUT BASEMENT TO BACK YARD, AND DECK OFF KITCHEN OVERLOOKING LARGE YARD BACKING TO WOODS ON QUIET STREET IN SEVERNDALE**SEVERNA PARK SCHOOLS**PREFER NO PETS, WILL

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
617 RAVENWOOD DRIVE
617 Ravenwood Drive, Pasadena, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1920 sqft
SPACIOUS THREE BEDROOMS AND THREE FULL BATHS IN CREEKSIDE COMMUNITY. STARTING WITH THE GROUND LEVEL FEATURES A BEDROOM, FULL BATHROOM. REC ROOM SITTING AREA AND A SLIDER TO A PRIVATE BACK YARD.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Arnold
1 Unit Available
1291 CIRCLE DR
1291 Circle Drive, Arnold, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
1624 sqft
***NEW PRICE*** Immaculate 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath,1 car garage, colonial with basement in Arnold just off Ritchie Hwy for ease of access.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
726 RAVENWOOD DRIVE
726 Ravenwood Drive, Pasadena, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2192 sqft
Beautiful and Almost New luxurious Townhouse in Creekside Village. This is like living in a resort.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
636 SOUTHERN HILLS DRIVE
636 Southern Hills Dr, Cape St. Claire, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1060 sqft
Beautiful well kept 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo, with new windows, new HVAC, closet space, washer/dryer, gorgeous kitchen with breakfast bar separate dining/sunroom and balcony.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Cape St. Claire
1 Unit Available
513 DEEP CREEK VW
513 Deep Creek View, Cape St. Claire, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
END UNIT TOWNHOUSE 3100 square feet with space for everyone and everything. Extra windows, Lots of natural light, Sunny and Bright throughout. Sparkling Hardwood floors.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
106 TRAILING IVY LN
106 Trailing Ivy Lane, Severna Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Ready for occupancy. Cute as a button lower level of a ranch style home apartment. Offering 2 bedrooms, 2 baths all overlooking the Severn River. Private entrance and 2 parking space . Amazingly spacious with 1300 sq.
City Guide for Lake Shore, MD

Lake Shore is located on Hog Neck Peninsula, home of fresh Chesapeake oysters. In fact, the word Chesapeake derives from an Algonquian word meaning "Great Shellfish Bay."

Lake Shore, Maryland, is within a reasonable driving commute distance from Washington, D.C., the nation's capital. The towns of Lake Shore, Riviera Beach and Pasadena are conjoined by mutual convenience with one another. They share public services, such as the police and fire departments, as well as public schooling. But hang on and hold the fort, famous historical musical high notes also permeate this area. Did you know that nearby Baltimore is the birthright home of "The Star Spangled Banner" author, Francis Scott Key? A lawyer and amateur poet, Key was inspired to write his historic poem upon proudly viewing the American flag flying above Fort McHenry during the Battle of Baltimore in 1812 -- commonly known as the "war of 1812." Originally known as "Defence of Fort McHenry", it would later be transformed into music and the "American National Anthem" and thereafter became synonymous with the sacred liberty afforded all the American people as a result of the many successful wartime struggles in defense of their country. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Lake Shore, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lake Shore renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

