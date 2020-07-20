All apartments in Lake Arbor
Find more places like 1612 Monarch Birch Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Arbor, MD
/
1612 Monarch Birch Way
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:24 AM

1612 Monarch Birch Way

1612 Monarch Birch Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Arbor
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1612 Monarch Birch Way, Lake Arbor, MD 20721

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 and 1/2 bathroom townhouse in Bowie location! First floor features gorgeous hardwood flooring inside the family room. The second floor has a spacious living room, separate dining room with decorative gas fireplace, bath and a fully equipped kitchen with a pantry, updated cabinets and counter space, and a breakfast bar. Take a look at the third floor with washer and dryer as well as a spare bedroom with a full bath for guests. The large master bedroom has walk-in closet and a master bath with a soaking tub, separate walk in shower and double vanity sinks. Enjoy two balconies on separate levels of the home that are great for entertaining.
Plenty of neighborhood amenities which include a community pool, park, tennis courts and playground!

Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional $75 pet rent per month and a refundable pet deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Sophia at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.758.1005 or email scolon@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

(RLNE4911573)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1612 Monarch Birch Way have any available units?
1612 Monarch Birch Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Arbor, MD.
What amenities does 1612 Monarch Birch Way have?
Some of 1612 Monarch Birch Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1612 Monarch Birch Way currently offering any rent specials?
1612 Monarch Birch Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1612 Monarch Birch Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1612 Monarch Birch Way is pet friendly.
Does 1612 Monarch Birch Way offer parking?
No, 1612 Monarch Birch Way does not offer parking.
Does 1612 Monarch Birch Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1612 Monarch Birch Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1612 Monarch Birch Way have a pool?
Yes, 1612 Monarch Birch Way has a pool.
Does 1612 Monarch Birch Way have accessible units?
No, 1612 Monarch Birch Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1612 Monarch Birch Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1612 Monarch Birch Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1612 Monarch Birch Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1612 Monarch Birch Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Find a Sublet
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Largo Town Center
9701 Summit Cir
Lake Arbor, MD 20774

Similar Pages

Lake Arbor 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLake Arbor 2 Bedroom Apartments
Lake Arbor 3 Bedroom ApartmentsLake Arbor Apartments with Parking
Lake Arbor Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDMarlboro Village, MDMarlton, MDCapitol Heights, MDCheverly, MDPeppermill Village, MDSeat Pleasant, MD
North Laurel, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDGambrills, MDFulton, MDSeven Corners, VAIlchester, MDDeale, MDTakoma Park, MDSummerfield, MDRose Hill, VAKemp Mill, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Washington Adventist UniversityCoppin State University
Howard Community College