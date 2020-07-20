1612 Monarch Birch Way

Amenities

Beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 and 1/2 bathroom townhouse in Bowie location! First floor features gorgeous hardwood flooring inside the family room. The second floor has a spacious living room, separate dining room with decorative gas fireplace, bath and a fully equipped kitchen with a pantry, updated cabinets and counter space, and a breakfast bar. Take a look at the third floor with washer and dryer as well as a spare bedroom with a full bath for guests. The large master bedroom has walk-in closet and a master bath with a soaking tub, separate walk in shower and double vanity sinks. Enjoy two balconies on separate levels of the home that are great for entertaining.

Plenty of neighborhood amenities which include a community pool, park, tennis courts and playground!



Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional $75 pet rent per month and a refundable pet deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Sophia at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.758.1005 or email scolon@baymgmtgroup.com



