Kemp Mill, MD
901 Dryden Street
Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:09 AM

901 Dryden Street

901 Dryden Street · No Longer Available
Location

901 Dryden Street, Kemp Mill, MD 20901

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing Spacious 4BR 3BA Silver Spring Cape Cod with L A R G E 2-Story Addition! - This commuter friendly 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home is located in Silver Spring, close to 16th and Georgia Avenue, 495, Forest Glen Metro, and everything that Silver Spring has to offer.

The main floor features a spacious open kitchen, large office/rec room, an additional bonus room, bedroom, full bathroom, and a spacious dining room with french doors that lead into a bright and sunny living room

Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms, a full hallway bathroom, washer/dryer, and the master bedroom with it's very own attached bathroom with dual vanities and a spacious custom shower.

Please email Sara Vieira at Sara@Streamlinemanagement.com with any questions or to schedule a showing.

Lease Terms:
*$50 application fee required
*1 months security deposit required
*Min 12 month lease
*No smoking is permitted inside the property
*Tenant responsible for all utilities (water, gas electric)
*Pets are considered on a case by case basis (with pet deposit)
*Tenant is responsible for lawn care

To apply, please visit our online application at www.streamlinemanagement.com and go to the "For Lease" section, click "View Details" for the listed property, and then click orange "Apply Now" button. Please be sure to fill out all information correctly and provide requested documents. The application fee must be paid in order for the application to be reviewed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 Dryden Street have any available units?
901 Dryden Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kemp Mill, MD.
Is 901 Dryden Street currently offering any rent specials?
901 Dryden Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 Dryden Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 901 Dryden Street is pet friendly.
Does 901 Dryden Street offer parking?
No, 901 Dryden Street does not offer parking.
Does 901 Dryden Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 901 Dryden Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 Dryden Street have a pool?
No, 901 Dryden Street does not have a pool.
Does 901 Dryden Street have accessible units?
No, 901 Dryden Street does not have accessible units.
Does 901 Dryden Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 901 Dryden Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 901 Dryden Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 901 Dryden Street does not have units with air conditioning.
