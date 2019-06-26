901 Dryden Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing Spacious 4BR 3BA Silver Spring Cape Cod with L A R G E 2-Story Addition! - This commuter friendly 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home is located in Silver Spring, close to 16th and Georgia Avenue, 495, Forest Glen Metro, and everything that Silver Spring has to offer.



The main floor features a spacious open kitchen, large office/rec room, an additional bonus room, bedroom, full bathroom, and a spacious dining room with french doors that lead into a bright and sunny living room



Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms, a full hallway bathroom, washer/dryer, and the master bedroom with it's very own attached bathroom with dual vanities and a spacious custom shower.



Please email Sara Vieira at Sara@Streamlinemanagement.com with any questions or to schedule a showing.



Lease Terms:

*$50 application fee required

*1 months security deposit required

*Min 12 month lease

*No smoking is permitted inside the property

*Tenant responsible for all utilities (water, gas electric)

*Pets are considered on a case by case basis (with pet deposit)

*Tenant is responsible for lawn care



To apply, please visit our online application at www.streamlinemanagement.com and go to the "For Lease" section, click "View Details" for the listed property, and then click orange "Apply Now" button. Please be sure to fill out all information correctly and provide requested documents. The application fee must be paid in order for the application to be reviewed.



