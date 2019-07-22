Rent Calculator
All apartments in Kemp Mill
Kemp Mill, MD
1123 CADDINGTON AVENUE
Last updated July 22 2019 at 11:17 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1123 CADDINGTON AVENUE
1123 Caddington Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Kemp Mill
Apartments with Balcony
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Location
1123 Caddington Avenue, Kemp Mill, MD 20901
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great location close to shopping, metro, highway, parks, and so much more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1123 CADDINGTON AVENUE have any available units?
1123 CADDINGTON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kemp Mill, MD
.
Is 1123 CADDINGTON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1123 CADDINGTON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1123 CADDINGTON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1123 CADDINGTON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kemp Mill
.
Does 1123 CADDINGTON AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1123 CADDINGTON AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1123 CADDINGTON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1123 CADDINGTON AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1123 CADDINGTON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1123 CADDINGTON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1123 CADDINGTON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1123 CADDINGTON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1123 CADDINGTON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1123 CADDINGTON AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1123 CADDINGTON AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1123 CADDINGTON AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
