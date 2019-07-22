All apartments in Kemp Mill
1123 CADDINGTON AVENUE
Last updated July 22 2019 at 11:17 PM

1123 CADDINGTON AVENUE

1123 Caddington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1123 Caddington Avenue, Kemp Mill, MD 20901

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great location close to shopping, metro, highway, parks, and so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1123 CADDINGTON AVENUE have any available units?
1123 CADDINGTON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kemp Mill, MD.
Is 1123 CADDINGTON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1123 CADDINGTON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1123 CADDINGTON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1123 CADDINGTON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kemp Mill.
Does 1123 CADDINGTON AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1123 CADDINGTON AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1123 CADDINGTON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1123 CADDINGTON AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1123 CADDINGTON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1123 CADDINGTON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1123 CADDINGTON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1123 CADDINGTON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1123 CADDINGTON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1123 CADDINGTON AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1123 CADDINGTON AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1123 CADDINGTON AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
