3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:37 AM
104 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Jessup, MD
The Elms at Shannon's Glen
7811 Shannon's Glen, Jessup, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1509 sqft
Modern apartments at Shannon's Glen with sleek kitchens, new cabinetry and counters, and spacious living area. Balconies for entertaining. Bright and updated bathrooms. In-unit laundry for convenience. Easy access to 1-95 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
Results within 1 mile of Jessup
Arbors at Arundel Preserve
2109 Piney Branch Cir, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,272
1294 sqft
Pet-friendly homes near airport, commuter routes and more, designed in mixture of garden-style and mid-rise. Featuring a pool, gas fireplaces, spacious floor plans and upscale design touches.
Brompton House
7691 Mandrake Ct, Elkridge, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,938
1613 sqft
Smoke-free community offers 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, wine rooms, fireplaces, hardwoods, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with pool, playground, gym and conference room. Easy access to public transit.
7910 PETTIGREW STREET
7910 Pettigrew Street, Elkridge, MD
Spectacular townhouse ready for a tenant to call it home. Built in 2014 and still in amazing condition. Hardwood floors throughout the entry level and second floor. Entry level has a bedroom/den, a full bath, and a 2 car garage.
7622 Elmcrest Rd
7622 Elmcrest Road, Severn, MD
7622 Elmcrest Rd Available 07/17/20 Beautiful 4 BR Townhouse in Hanover! - Beautiful 4 BR/2 F 2 H BA townhouse in Hanover. Step into a spacious seating area with beautiful hardwood floors and tons of natural light.
2647 Richmond Way
2647 Richmond Way, Fort Meade, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
Updated 3bd/2.5ba townhouse in Hanover! Walk inside from your one car garage and driveway into your finished basement with a half bath for added convenience.
2729 Prospect Hill Dr
2729 Prospect Hill Drive, Fort Meade, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
2320 sqft
Available 07/04/20 Mr. David A. Turner - Property Id: 281546 Beautiful spacious end unit, with wooded area in back. Five minutes from Fort Meade. Close to major commuter routes.
7624 Elmcrest Rd
7624 Elmcrest Road, Severn, MD
A brick front townhome featuring rear 2-car garage - in the community of Arundel Preserve in Hanover. Centrally located, easily accessible to 295, 95, 100, 175, 32 for convenient commuting to Baltimore, Severn, Annapolis, and Washington, D.C.
2528 ROLLING FOREST DRIVE
2528 Rolling Forest Drive, Fort Meade, MD
Stunning 3 lvl end unit TH 4 bed,3.5 baths w/beautiful upgrades throughout to include hardwood fl. Spacious gourmet kit w/SS appliances, granite, & center island. Dining area w/deck access. Finished LL Rec RM or 4th BR.
2504 Cherry Tree Road
2504 Cherry Tree Road, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2800 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhouse in Hanover.
7706 DUNCANNON LANE
7706 Duncannon Lane, Fort Meade, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2564 sqft
Welcome Home to this beautiful Townhouse. One of the largest models built in the community only steps from the Walking Paths and overflow parking.
8357 WADES WAY
8357 Wades Way, Howard County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2230 sqft
$150 reduced !!!.
7916 QUIDDITCH LN
7916 Quidditch Lane, Elkridge, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Available June first.
7337 OLD CALVARY ROAD
7337 Old Calvary Road, Fort Meade, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1920 sqft
Welcome to luxury living , Maintenance free at its finest 6 year old 3 level, spacious open floor plan townhouse with all the upgrades From the brick front to the beautiful large deck , granite counter top , stainless steel appliance hardwood
7778 DAGNY WAY
7778 Dagny Way, Elkridge, MD
1 year old 3 level Brick front town home with 4 bedrooms,3 full bath & 1 half bath,1-car garage,2350 sq.
7843 CHANCEFORD DRIVE
7843 Chanceford Dr, Fort Meade, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2014 sqft
Gorgeous brand new brick front townhouse w/2 car garage. Open concept floor plan w/hardwood floors & neutral decor. Gourmet kitchen with espresso cabinets, granite and stainless steel appliances.
2912 MIDDLEHAM COURT
2912 Middleham Court, Fort Meade, MD
Fantastic opportunity to live in this premiere Hanover community. Almost brand new construction with so many extras built in to the home.
7039 Oak Grove Way
7039 Oak Grove Way, Elkridge, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2340 sqft
7039 Oak Grove Way Available 04/15/20 Elkridge, MD - End of group townhouse with 1 car garage. Enter on garage level with family room, powder room and sliding glass door out to backyard.
Results within 5 miles of Jessup
Azure Oxford Square
7010 Southmoor St, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1471 sqft
Close to Baltimore-Washington Pkwy for ready access to the big city. Abundant parks nearby. LEED certified community with pool, children's splash deck, fitness center, movie theater. In-unit W/D, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances.
Orchards At Severn
8317 Severn Orchard Cir, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,323
1105 sqft
Wood floors, in-unit laundry, alarm systems, and eat-in dining rooms create home-like two-bedroom units. Playground on-site for residents' enjoyment. In a suburban area close to elementary school, parks, and family-friendly amenities.
Odenton
Echelon at Odenton
315 Nevada Ave, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,842
1434 sqft
A recently renovated community with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and big closets. On-site pool, playground, fire pit and game room. Pet-friendly. Gym and clubhouse available.
The Point at Seven Oaks
300 Gatehouse Ln, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,881
1152 sqft
Recently renovated and spacious apartment homes with convenient access to Hwy 32 and nearby nature parks. Fully equipped and stylish interiors with community amenities that include a coffee bar, gym, dog park and pool.
Kings Contrivance
Alister Columbia
8909 Early April Way, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1100 sqft
Luxury features abound: recently renovated with quartz counters, unique wood flooring, elegant lighting and cozy fireplaces. Minutes from I-95 and exclusive resident access to 24-hour gym, refreshing pool, clubhouse and car wash.
Somerset Woods
1833 Richfield Dr, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,414
1125 sqft
Spacious apartments with in-unit laundry, central heating and cooling, choice of hardwood or tile flooring and lots of natural lighting. Close to Patuxent Freeway and I-95. For dining, Case Della Nonna Italian is nearby.
