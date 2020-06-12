/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020
113 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Jessup, MD
The Elms at Shannon's Glen
7811 Shannon's Glen, Jessup, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,726
1351 sqft
Modern apartments at Shannon's Glen with sleek kitchens, new cabinetry and counters, and spacious living area. Balconies for entertaining. Bright and updated bathrooms. In-unit laundry for convenience. Easy access to 1-95 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
Palisades at Arundel Preserve
7694 Dorchester Road, Jessup, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1235 sqft
While others may claim luxury, the level of living and customer service experienced at The Palisades is unrivaled and can only be described as ultra-luxury.
Results within 1 mile of Jessup
Brompton House
7691 Mandrake Ct, Elkridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,828
1271 sqft
Smoke-free community offers 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, wine rooms, fireplaces, hardwoods, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with pool, playground, gym and conference room. Easy access to public transit.
Arbors at Arundel Preserve
2109 Piney Branch Cir, Severn, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1101 sqft
Pet-friendly homes near airport, commuter routes and more, designed in mixture of garden-style and mid-rise. Featuring a pool, gas fireplaces, spacious floor plans and upscale design touches.
Maryland City
The Residences at Annapolis Junction
10125 Junction Dr, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1296 sqft
Unique amenities including movie theater, pet spa, saltwater pool, and game room. Perfect location for commuters, near BWI Airport, Amtrak, and Savage MARC Station. Powered partially by wind energy and focused on green living.
The Residences at Arundel Preserve
7789 Arundel Mills Blvd, Severn, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,842
1245 sqft
Discover posh appointments in a glamorous pet-friendly community 20 miles south of Baltimore. Units contain granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Pool and gym on site. Close to I-97 and the Severn River Sanctuary.
3264 Nile Ln
3264 Nile Lane, Maryland City, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1888 sqft
AVAILABLE MAY 22, 2020. Spacious 2 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhouse in The Russett. Kitchen has hardwood floors, breakfast bar, pantry and all appliances. Two spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs! Finished basement with walk out via sliding door.
Results within 5 miles of Jessup
Camden Russett
8500 Summit View Rd, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1041 sqft
Every unit include luxurious details like built-in bookshelves, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and garden tubs. Cable included with every apartment. Conveniently located near MARC train, BWI Airport, I-295 and I-95.
The Point at Seven Oaks
300 Gatehouse Ln, Odenton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1014 sqft
Recently renovated and spacious apartment homes with convenient access to Hwy 32 and nearby nature parks. Fully equipped and stylish interiors with community amenities that include a coffee bar, gym, dog park and pool.
Belmont Station
6900 Tasker Fls, Elkridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,864
1211 sqft
Surrounded by parks, lakes and wooded areas, these recently renovated units feature full kitchens with all appliances and in-unit laundry facilities. Large in-ground pool, community garden, dog park and playground.
Azure Oxford Square
7010 Southmoor St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1100 sqft
Close to Baltimore-Washington Pkwy for ready access to the big city. Abundant parks nearby. LEED certified community with pool, children's splash deck, fitness center, movie theater. In-unit W/D, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances.
Serenity Place at Dorsey Ridge
7501 Trafalgar Cir, Hanover, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1189 sqft
As you drive through this gated community, you will be impressed with smart, sophisticated architecture that wraps around unrivaled community amenities; all under one roof! Step inside the beautifully designed 4-story mid-rise elevator building and
Odenton
322 Baldwin
322 Baldwin Rd, Odenton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1073 sqft
Elegant complex with resort-style amenities. Located within a short drive from Baltimore, Washington, D.C. and Annapolis. Each apartment has a private patio and residents enjoy community features such as a fitness center and pool.
Kings Contrivance
Alister Columbia
8909 Early April Way, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
939 sqft
Luxury features abound: recently renovated with quartz counters, unique wood flooring, elegant lighting and cozy fireplaces. Minutes from I-95 and exclusive resident access to 24-hour gym, refreshing pool, clubhouse and car wash.
Odenton
Echelon at Odenton
315 Nevada Ave, Odenton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,033
1186 sqft
A recently renovated community with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and big closets. On-site pool, playground, fire pit and game room. Pet-friendly. Gym and clubhouse available.
North Laurel
The Enclave at Emerson Apartments and Townhomes
8450 Upper Sky Way, North Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1165 sqft
Located right by the I-95 and yards from Gorman Road, these spacious and modern homes feature hardwood floors, carpet, fully appointed kitchens and in-unit laundry. Resident services include tennis, volleyball and a pool.
Seven Oaks
2100 Sentry Ct, Odenton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1176 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Seven Oaks in Odenton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Concord Park at Russett
7903 Orion Cir, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
1320 sqft
Apartments in this elevator-access building boast chef-inspired kitchens, plank flooring and walk-in closets. In Laurel's Russett neighborhood between Washington, D.C., and Baltimore, with easy access to I-95 and I-295.
Kings Contrivance
Beech's Farm
7260 Eden Brook Dr, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1040 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
The Elms at Fall Run
8401 Oakton Ln, Ellicott City, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,976
1107 sqft
The beautiful and secluded community offers residents a tennis court, hot tub, clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments equipped with fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Route 100 also provides easy access to just about everything.
The Elms at Stoney Run Village
7581 Stoney Run Dr, Severn, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,931
1275 sqft
Near I-95 and I-195. Luxury apartments with fully equipped kitchen. Loft ceilings, patio or balcony and personal garages. Amenities include a pool, a sundeck and a fitness center.
Sherwood Crossing
6731 Old Waterloo Rd, Elkridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
936 sqft
Recently renovated property with convenient Baltimore access via I-95 and Hwy 175. Residences include balcony/patio, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplace. Desirable community features include a pool, tennis court and volleyball court.
Kings Contrivance
The Madison at Eden Brook
7310 Eden Brook Dr, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1017 sqft
Convenient to Columbia between Washington and Baltimore, this apartment home community boasts a 24-hour gym, a pool and fitness trails. Interior features include intrusion alarms, wood-burning fireplaces and in-home laundry.
Kings Contrivance
Hamilton at Kings Place
7525 Murray Hill Rd, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1017 sqft
Conveniently located between Baltimore and Washington, DC, this apartment community features a dog park, fitness trails and a grilling area. The garden-style homes boast upgraded kitchens, intrusion alarms and closets with built-in organizers.
