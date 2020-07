Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Luxury living in over 5,000 sqft of finished living space ! House sit's on over an acre of land. This 5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom , granite counter tops , island , stainless steel appliances is ready to move in ! Built in 2016 this house offers bright airy open concept living room and kitchen space with room for everyone. Inviting luxury master bath to relax after a long day. This property will not last long on the market.